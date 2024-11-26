Everything You Need To Know About The 'How To Train Your Dragon' Live-Action Movie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Grab your dragon harness and get ready for nostalgia overload because the How To Train Your Dragonlive-action movie flies into theaters this summer. The beloved animated movie first premiered on March 21, 2010 and its themes of love, family, and identity (plus absolutely killer music from John Powell) quickly turned it into a fan favorite. The first How To Train Your Dragon teaser is finally here, which means we have our first official look at Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid.
Here's everything we know about the How To Train Your Dragon live-action cast, release date, and more.
What's How To Train Your Dragon about?
Mason Thames (Hiccup) in How To Train Your Dragon.
Universal Pictures
How To Train Your Dragon Plot
The movie follows teenage Hiccup, a dragon-hunting viking who isn't as strong as he thinks he should be — until he finds a dragon in the forest, and befriends the creature instead.
When can I watch the live-action How To Train Your Dragon?
How To Train Your Dragon Release Date
The movie is coming to theaters on June 13, 2025.
Is there a How To Train Your Dragon live-action trailer?
How To Train Your Dragon Trailer
Yes, we finally have a How To Train Your Dragon live-action trailer...well, a teaser trailer at least. And in the short clip, we see one of the most iconic scenes from the OG movie: Hiccup and Toothless meeting for the first time and becoming friends! And THAT shot of Hiccup reaching his hand out for Toothless made me so much more emotional than I expected.
Who's in the How To Train Your Dragon live-action cast?
How To Train Your Dragon Cast
In addition to Nico Parker and Mason Thames, the movie stars Gerard Butler (who was in the original film!), Nick Frost, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn, Ruth Codd, Bronwyn James, Peter Serafinowicz, and Murray McArthur.
After the movie received backlash for casting Nico instead of a blonde actress, writer-director Dean Deblois praised Nico's talent, saying the team "chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters, since the tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and white — Vikings mixed with many cultures)," he says in a comment, before adding on his own Instagram that "Nico Parker is AMAZING❤️Just wait and see."
As someone who's obsessed with her in both The Last of Us and Suncoast — I wholeheartedly agree, and I'm not afraid to shout it from the rooftops.
Are they making a How to Train Your Dragon live-action movie?
Dean DeBlois and Nico Parker (Astrid) on the set of How To Train Your Dragon.
Helen Sloan/Universal Pictures
Yes, we're getting a live-action How to Train Your Dragon from Universal Pictures, based on the animated film of the same name from Dreamworks. It's written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who was also behind the original movie. And this isn't the only live-action flick we're getting. Disney's Lilo & Stitch and Snow White are also coming to theaters!
