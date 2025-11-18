The First Live-Action 'Moana' Trailer Has Disney Fans In A Tizzy: "Shocked"

The first live-action Moana trailer is here...and the internet has thoughts. The movie adaptation was first announced in 2023, which surprised me considering it had only been 7 years since the original 2016 movie (in contrast, the other live action Disney movies are based off cartoons from the early 2000s and before). And after some set leaks, the first teaser dropped on November 17.

Is there a Moana trailer?

We got our first teaser for the live-action Moana on November 17, and the internet has plenty of thoughts. The video shows off characters, settings, and moments you'll recognize from the original film, but fans aren't thrilled with the CGI — or the fact to replace Moana's natural hair.

"Her natural hair is exactly the same as the animated version of Moana make it make sense," one X user tweeted, while another said, "why the f—k did they straighten the actress's hair?!?!?! her natural hair already looked just like moana’s. wtf."

The comments on the YouTube video are also pretty critical, with plenty of movie lovers wondering why this adaptation is even getting made. "The animated og Moana film isn’t nearly old enough for a live action remake," one comment reads. Another says, "The term 'Live Action' is doing some real heavy lifting here."

Overall, I do wish Disney had kept Moana's natural curls but I'm intrigued by the live-action remake! The teaser made me more emotional than I expected, which is always a good thing in my book.





Saw this on Facebook thinking it was one of those fake fan edit trailers. Came here and SHOCKED to learn it's the actual thing. ; I can't be the only person disappointed that this is even being created