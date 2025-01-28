5 Reasons Why Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs Love Selling on Whatnot

There are so many ways you can reach customers today, from online marketplaces to social media platforms, websites and beyond. But which is right for you? To keep up with the fast-paced world of online selling, you want to explore ways to stand out in your market and create new revenue streams. A unique way that’s proven to be fun and actually effective for many small businesses? Live selling.

What exactly is live selling? Think of it as your own online show, where you invite new and loyal customers to chat and join in a livestreamed auction of whatever you’re selling. Entrepreneurs sell everything from trading cards, comic books, and memorabilia to fashion, beauty, electronics, and even live plants on Whatnot’s livestream platform . They share product details in real-time, chatting directly with potential buyers, and selling to the highest bidder.

Here are five reasons why small business owners are loving Whatnot to build their business, grow their online community, and connect with their customers.

1. Create new revenue streams As a small business owner, you want to look for additional ways to boost your income or diversify your revenue streams. With Whatnot, you can tap into the rapidly growing livestream shopping market and boost your bottom line. In fact, according to Whatnot’s State of Livestream Selling Report , 66 percent of Whatnot sellers earn more than $10,000 per month through livestream selling, and one in four sellers report making over $300,000 each year! That’s a pretty sweet side hustle, andyou may even find it’s your favorite way to sell. 2. Build your community Whatnot isn’t just a sales platform; it’s a space where you can build a strong community. Through livestream selling, you can connect with customers in real-time, build meaningful relationships, and host dynamic auctions or flash sales – turning sales into engaging experiences that drive loyalty and repeat business.

3. Reach a wider audience Finding the right customers is critical, and your odds are better when you can reach a broader audience instantly. Whatnot’s interactive format lets you share your product or service with millions of users. Livestreaming offers a way to reach potential customers who may not have discovered your business through traditional channels. 4. Make selling and buying more fun! Whatnot takes e-commerce to the next level by making sales more interactive and fun. Livestream selling turns ordinary sales into exciting events, with real-time auctions, flash sales, and engaging chats. This approach not only boosts sales but also creates memorable experiences that keep customers coming back for more. 5. Stay competitive By offering a platform that blends community and commerce, Whatnot empowers small business owners to scale faster, adapt to market changes, and stay competitive. The sense of community is an element that makes the sale less transactional and more relational. And that’s good for business!

Learn how to become a seller on Whatnot today – it’s a total game changer!