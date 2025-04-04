5 Simple Cooking Swaps To Make Your Meals Instantly Healthier

Getting stuck in a cooking rut often means reaching for the same ingredients without realizing healthier — and just as tasty —alternatives are within easy reach. The good news? You don’t need to overhaul your routine to make a difference. With just a few simple cooking swaps, you can give your favorite meals a healthy twist, cut back on refined ingredients, and enjoy more nourishing ingredients every day.

Here are five easy cooking swaps to try this week!

Shameel Mukkath 1. Swap Sour Cream for Greek Yogurt Get that creamy tang without the extra fat. Greek yogurt is packed with protein, lower in calories, and often contains probiotics, which are great for your gut health. Greek yogurt is delicious in dips, dressings, or even dolloped on tacos or (my favorite) grilled salmon.

RF._.studio _ 2. Use Olive Oil Instead of Butter For sautéing or drizzling, EVOO adds heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. It’s a flavorful upgrade that also supports better cholesterol levels than butter. Just make sure to cook it at a lower heat, under 430 degrees is recommended.

Ella Olsson 3. Choose Whole Grains Over Refined Trade white rice or pasta for brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat pasta. Whole grains are higher in fiber — and the secret to a healthy Mediterraneandiet — keeping you fuller longer and supporting digestive health. Cauliflower rice and spaghetti squash are also healthy alternatives to white rice and pasta and you get the added bonus of an extra veggie in your meal.

Foodie Factor 4. Swap Mayo for Avocado Avocados, an excellent source of healthy unsaturated fats, make a great swap for traditional mayo in baking and preparing your favorite sandwich. Avocado oil mayo is also a healthy alternative and you'll taste nearly no difference.

Lefteris kallergis on Unsplash 5. Add Veggies to Everything I shred cauliflower or carrots into my daughter's pancakes to give an extra nutrient boost. Sneak in shredded zucchini, spinach, or cauliflower rice into sauces, casseroles, or even baked goods. Swap hearty mushrooms, beets or eggplant for burgers too. It’s a simple way to eat more fiber and vitamins without changing the dish, or taste, too much.

