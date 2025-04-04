Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

These grocery staples are better for you.

5 Simple Cooking Swaps To Make Your Meals Instantly Healthier

whole grains
Ella Olsson
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 04, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Getting stuck in a cooking rut often means reaching for the same ingredients without realizing healthier — and just as tasty —alternatives are within easy reach. The good news? You don’t need to overhaul your routine to make a difference. With just a few simple cooking swaps, you can give your favorite meals a healthy twist, cut back on refined ingredients, and enjoy more nourishing ingredients every day.

Here are five easy cooking swaps to try this week!

greek yogurt dip

Shameel Mukkath

1. Swap Sour Cream for Greek Yogurt

Get that creamy tang without the extra fat. Greek yogurt is packed with protein, lower in calories, and often contains probiotics, which are great for your gut health. Greek yogurt is delicious in dips, dressings, or even dolloped on tacos or (my favorite) grilled salmon.

olive oil

RF._.studio _

2. Use Olive Oil Instead of Butter

For sautéing or drizzling, EVOO adds heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. It’s a flavorful upgrade that also supports better cholesterol levels than butter. Just make sure to cook it at a lower heat, under 430 degrees is recommended.

whole grains

Ella Olsson

3. Choose Whole Grains Over Refined

Trade white rice or pasta for brown rice, quinoa, or whole wheat pasta. Whole grains are higher in fiber — and the secret to a healthy Mediterraneandiet — keeping you fuller longer and supporting digestive health. Cauliflower rice and spaghetti squash are also healthy alternatives to white rice and pasta and you get the added bonus of an extra veggie in your meal.

avocado mayo

Foodie Factor

4. Swap Mayo for Avocado

Avocados, an excellent source of healthy unsaturated fats, make a great swap for traditional mayo in baking and preparing your favorite sandwich. Avocado oil mayo is also a healthy alternative and you'll taste nearly no difference.

veggie burger

Lefteris kallergis on Unsplash

5. Add Veggies to Everything

I shred cauliflower or carrots into my daughter's pancakes to give an extra nutrient boost. Sneak in shredded zucchini, spinach, or cauliflower rice into sauces, casseroles, or even baked goods. Swap hearty mushrooms, beets or eggplant for burgers too. It’s a simple way to eat more fiber and vitamins without changing the dish, or taste, too much.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more health hacks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

food hackshealthy eatingolive oilvegetablesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

sitcoms that aged horribly
Rewatching

8 "Cringey" Sitcoms That Aged Horribly

nicole kidman scarpetta tv show
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's New Prime Video Thriller Show Is 'Sullivan's Crossing' Meets 'Big Little Lies'

the white lotus season finale
Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About The 90-Minute 'White Lotus' Season Finale

wicked for good poster ariana grande cynthia erivo
Entertainment

Oh Oz! Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Stun In First 'Wicked: For Good' Poster.

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit