Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Master the aisles of Aldi.

5 Shopping Mistakes To Avoid At Aldi

Mistakes To Avoid At Aldi
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 28, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Aldiis obviously beloved for itsbudget-friendly grocery finds, but even the most seasoned Aldi fans can fail to make the most of their shopping trips there. The grocer is packed with hidden gems and major savings, and you may not realize a few simple missteps can keep you from getting the most bang for your buck. Before your next grocery run, make sure you're not making these common Aldi shopping mistakes!

Below, see the top 5 mistakes to avoid making when you shop at Aldi.

1. Not bringing a quarter.

Sora Shimazaki / PEXELS

1. Not bringing a quarter.

Aldi requires a $0.25 deposit for their shopping carts, which you get back when you return it. Forgetting a quarter when you go shopping at Aldi can be inconvenient if you don't have a spare!

2. Not bringing reusable bags.

Thirdman / PEXELS

2. Not bringing reusable bags.

Aldi typically charges for plastic or paper bags, so bringing your own reusable bags can easily save you some money and the extra hassle!

3. Not exploring the entire store.

Aldi

3. Not exploring the entire store.

Aldi sometimes hides popular or seasonal items in unexpected places throughout their stores, so it's worth checking out all of the aisles, especially if you’re searching for a unique find.

4. Not trying Aldi-exclusive brands.

Reddit

4. Not trying Aldi-exclusive brands.

Aldi's exclusive brands often offer quality at a lower price, so it's worth trying them out. Though, beware of some of the items that Aldi shoppers say aren’t worth it.

Some of the Aldi brand names to look out for include Simply Nature, LiveGfree, Earth Grown, Clancy's, and Specially Selected.

5. Skipping the \u201cAisle of Shame.\u201d

Reddit

5. Skipping the “Aisle of Shame.”

The “Aisle of Shame” is where Aldi stocks limited-time deals on everything from home goods to seasonal foods. You can truly find the most random things here, but for unbelievably low prices.

Some shoppers have even scored things like kitchen tools, food processors, cutting boards, leggings, pajamas, bike baskets, and more. Skipping this aisle means missing out on some real fun surprises and great bargains!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more grocery store news + shopping tips!

grocery shoppingaldilife adviceshoppinglifestyle
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

julia schlaepfer interview 1923 season 2 alex spencer
Entertainment

Um, Julia Schlaepfer Told Us Spencer & Alex Would "Barely" Reunite Before '1923' Season 2 Premiered

bad habits your hairdresser doesn't like
Hair

6 Salon Habits That Are Secretly Annoying Your Hairdresser

Brumate Tumbler Collaboration
Style News

Brümate Just Revamped Their Popular Tumbler – In The Cutest Spring Colors!

outdated 2000s fashion trends that aged horribly
Style Trends & Inspo

8 "Outdated" Early 2000s Fashion Trends That Aged Horribly

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit