5 Shopping Mistakes To Avoid At Aldi

Aldiis obviously beloved for itsbudget-friendly grocery finds, but even the most seasoned Aldi fans can fail to make the most of their shopping trips there. The grocer is packed with hidden gems and major savings, and you may not realize a few simple missteps can keep you from getting the most bang for your buck . Before your next grocery run, make sure you're not making these common Aldi shopping mistakes!

Below, see the top 5 mistakes to avoid making when you shop at Aldi.

Sora Shimazaki / PEXELS 1. Not bringing a quarter. Aldi requires a $0.25 deposit for their shopping carts, which you get back when you return it. Forgetting a quarter when you go shopping at Aldi can be inconvenient if you don't have a spare!

Thirdman / PEXELS 2. Not bringing reusable bags. Aldi typically charges for plastic or paper bags, so bringing your own reusable bags can easily save you some money and the extra hassle!

Aldi 3. Not exploring the entire store. Aldi sometimes hides popular or seasonal items in unexpected places throughout their stores, so it's worth checking out all of the aisles, especially if you’re searching for a unique find.

Reddit 4. Not trying Aldi-exclusive brands. Aldi's exclusive brands often offer quality at a lower price, so it's worth trying them out. Though, beware of some of the items that Aldi shoppers say aren’t worth it . Some of the Aldi brand names to look out for include Simply Nature, LiveGfree, Earth Grown, Clancy's, and Specially Selected.

Reddit 5. Skipping the “Aisle of Shame.” The “Aisle of Shame” is where Aldi stocks limited-time deals on everything from home goods to seasonal foods. You can truly find the most random things here, but for unbelievably low prices. Some shoppers have even scored things like kitchen tools, food processors, cutting boards, leggings, pajamas, bike baskets, and more. Skipping this aisle means missing out on some real fun surprises and great bargains!

