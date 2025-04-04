After only two episodes of Only Murders in the B uilding season 4, Hulu renewed the series for season 5! I'm so excited that the show breaks a recent pattern of cancelling shows after the third or fourth season, giving us more time with our favorite characters, and I'm not the only one.



"Here we go again… my favorite set family. I’m coming home!" Selena Gomez says in an Instagram post, while the official Only Murders account made their own post, saying, "We had our lawyers call business affairs. Turned the 4 into a 5. #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding is coming back for Season 5!!"

In addition to the show entering production, the one and only Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy) just joined the cast. Iconic!

Here's everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5, coming to Hulu soon.

Who's in the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast? Eric McCandless/Disney The Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast features all our favorites, and some new faces! According to Dan Fogelman, “we can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later,” he tells The Wrap. "I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift," Selena Gomez says about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short. "That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet." The Only Murders season 5 cast includes: Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery.

as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast.

as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast. Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel.

as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel. Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing.

as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing. Renée Zellweger

Christoph Waltz

Keegan-Michael Key

What is Only Murders in the Building season 5 about? Patrick Harbron/Disney We finally got our first details about Only Murders season 5 — and we're going in a direction I totally didn't expect. When Sofia visits Mabel and Charles in the season 4 ending, and asks them to find her missing husband, she's disappointed when they turn her down. And since Téa Leoni just joined the season 5 cast, it looks like she's not taking no for an answer. “I think she’s the great tease at the end of the finale and a little bit of an intriguing bump forward,” co-creator John Hoffman says in an interview with Deadline. “She’s an extension of the little news report in Episode 9 that Mabel makes note of at the hospital. [Sofia] is the wife of the Dry Cleaning King of Brooklyn, and maybe a couple of dry cleaning outlets in Manhattan, as well, we may come to know...It’s a world opened up potentially that we haven’t talked about too much yet in New York, so she holds a lot of intrigue.”

Patrick Harbron/Hulu New York's underground is a wild space that we haven't really seen on Only Murders yet so I know we're in for one very interesting season — because if this show is going to go there, they're going to go there. Executive producer Dan Fogelman told The Wrapwe can look forward to “another big fun mystery the writers have been cooking up," while Hoffman has gone on the record saying the new episodes will “hit on some very current things going on within New York, specifically very relevant things that are happening in the city right now.”

When is Only Murders in the Building season 5 coming out? Patrick Harbron/Hulu There's no Only Murders in the Building season 5 release date quite yet, but the show is in production! Considering we've had a new season over the last four years (with season 1 in 2021, season 2 in 2022, season 3 in 2023, and season 4 in 2024), we're expecting to see season 5 in 2025. Stay tuned for the official Only Murders season 5 release date.

How many episodes are there in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Patrick Harbron/Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total on Hulu.

Check back here for the latest Only Murders in the Building season 5 news and check out the other new TV shows coming in 2025.

This post has been updated.