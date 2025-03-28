Get lost in the pages of these highly anticipated reads 📚!
24 New April Book Releases To Add To Your Calendar STAT
Spring is here and it's brought the promise of more riveting new books with it! Bookish readers will love getting lost in our most-anticipated recommendations by authors Sarah Damoff, Allison Raskin, and more! We know how much you love rom-coms, but we've also included mystery, romantasy, and self-improvement titles to give you a range of TBR picks to choose from.
Scroll to find the best swoon-worthy rom-coms, nail-biting mysteries, and helpful self-improvement books debuting in April!
The Best Fiction Books Debuting In April
The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits by Jennifer Weiner (April 8, 2025)
Happy Land by Dolen Perkins-Valdez (April 8, 2025)
To Have and Have More by Sanibel (April 15, 2025)
The Bright Years by Sarah Damoff (April 22, 2025)
The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick (April 22, 2025)
Margaret Ryan starts off living a life that every woman dreams of in the 1960s. She has it all — the cushy husband, kids, and comfortable life — and it seems like she's content. However, a perceptive person would be able to pinpoint how unfulfilled she is. It's something she wasn't willing to admit until her new neighbor Charlotte Gustafson moved to Concordia.
Charlotte's mysterious and intriguing, prompting Margaret to start her own book clubwith two other women. Soon, she, Charlotte, Bitsy, and Viv begin meeting to dissect The Feminine Mystique. It's a classic book that begins making them question their suburban lives which opens them up to even more books that help them challenge the status quo.
Though they didn't anticipate this, these four women's friendship becomes a sturdy foundation during the most pivotal year of their lives.
The Best Romance Books Debuting In April
Save the Date by Allison Raskin (April 8, 2025)
Gold Coast Dilemma by Nana Malone (April 29, 2025)
The Best Mystery & Thriller Books Debuting In April
Bitterfrost by Bryan Gruley (April 1, 2025)
Jimmy Baker used to be a famed hockey player, but his career ended when he made a drastic decision. Since then, he's been a Zamboni driver who doesn't make waves in Bitterfrost, Michigan. It's not the life he wanted, but he has no other choice but to atone for his mistake. His days are mostly eventful until he's suddenly accused of a double murder he doesn't remember committing.
With the odds stacked against him, Jimmy will have to figure out what happened and if he's as violent as everyone says he is.
Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh (April 8, 2025)
The California Dreamers by Amy Mason Doan (April 8, 2025)
Ruth Run by Elizabeth Kaufman (April 15, 2025)
Coram House by Bailey Seybolt (April 15, 2025)
The Amalfi Curse by Sarah Penner (April 29, 2025)
A Campus on Fire by Patrick O'Dowd (April 29, 2025)
The Best Fantasy & Romantasy Books Debuting In April
The Never List by Jade Presley (April 8, 2025)
The Raven Scholarby Antonia Hodgson (April 15, 2025)
Awakenedby A.E. Osworth (April 29, 2025)
- Quibble, a portal traveler
- Artemis, a caretaker and seer
- Mary Margaret, a powerful telekinetic individual
The Best Parenting Books Debuting In April
Autism Out Loud: Life with a Child on the Spectrum, from Diagnosis to Young Adulthoodby Kate Swenson, Carrie Cariello, and Adrian Wood (April 1, 2025)
Three Minutes for Mom: 365 Days of Empowerment, Encouragement, and Growth for a More Connected Motherhood by Erin Morrison (April 8, 2025)
Sometimes moms need a reminder they can have a few minutes to themselves which is why Erin Morrison's compiled Three Minutes for Mom. Each day will feature an opportunity to look at strengths and areas of growth, but readers will also discover boundless encouragement for one of the toughest jobs in the world.
The Best Self-Improvement Books Debuting In April
Rewrite Your Rules: The Journey to Success in Less Time with More Freedomby Morgan DeBaun (April 1, 2025)
A Better Share: How Couples Can Tackle the Mental Load for More Fun, Less Resentment, and Great Sex by Dr. Morgan Cutlip (April 8, 2025)
How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously by Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo (April 15, 2025)
The Best Cookbooks Debuting In April
A Feast of Thorns and Rosesby Chelsea Cole (April 1, 2025)
Scratch That: Embrace the Mess, Cook to Impressby Alix Traeger (April 22, 2025)
Alix Traeger doesn't expect you to be 5-star chef because life's too short for that. However, she does know you're interested in cooking meals that impress your family and friends. Inside of Scratch That: Embrace the Mess, Cook to Impress are recipes that even the most hazard-prone cook will find easy to follow. From girl dinner-esque appetizers to evening meals, anyone can have fun with Alix's cookbook!
