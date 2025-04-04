Everything You Need To Know About 'The Pitt' Season Finale After THAT Cliffhanger

It hasn't been difficult at all to lock into new episodes of The Pitt on Max. We might all be familiar with medical dramas by this point, but what sets The Pitt apart is that each episode covers one hour of a single night's shift — and this is basically the most intense shift of all time. And season 1, episode 14, "8:00 PM," ended with another major cliffhanger: Dr. McKay getting arrested for messing with her ankle monitor. We don't have to wait long to find out what happens to McKay, Whittaker, and Robby because The Pittseason finale airs next week!

Here's everything you need to know about how and when to watch The Pitt season 1 finale, airing on Max April 10, 2025.

Where can I watch The Pitt season finale? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt season 1 finale airs on Max this Thursday,April 10 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

What happened at the end of The Pitt episode 14? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt episode 14, "8:00 P.M." ended on quite the cliffhanger after the ER team was hard at work to help the victims of the Pitt Fest shooting. Because after her ankle monitor begins beeping during the mass influx of patients, Dr. McKay hijacks it — and ends up in handcuffs by the time the credits roll. "Even filming it was humiliating, because it was this flood of remembering that you are not good enough," actress Fiona Dourif toldVariety. "And then very quickly it became rage at the situation and the injustice of it. Still the inner thread of it is that it was my fault. Mostly, it’s just utter humiliation that it is happening in front of everybody."

How many episodes are there of The Pitt on Max? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt season 1 will have 15 episodes total, and they're each named after the hour they cover. Here's the full list of The Pitt episodes: Season 1, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025

Season 1, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025

Season 1, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premiered on January 16, 2025

Season 1, Episode 4 "10:00 A.M." premiered on January 23, 2025

Season 1, Episode 5 "11:00 A.M." premiered on January 30, 2025

Season 1, Episode 6 "12:00 P.M." premiered on February 6, 2025

Season 1, Episode 7 "1:00 P.M." premiered on February 13, 2025

Season 1, Episode 8 "2:00 P.M." premiered on February 20, 2025

Season 1, Episode 9 "3:00 P.M." premiered on February 27, 2025

Season 1, Episode 10 "4:00 P.M." premiered on March 6, 2025

Season 1, Episode 11 "5:00 P.M." premiered on March 13, 2025

Season 1, Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." premiered on March 20, 2025

Season 1, Episode 13 "7:00 P.M." premiered on March 27, 2025

Season 1, Episode 14 "8:00 P.M." premiered on April 3, 2025

Season 1, Episode 15 "9:00 P.M." premieres on April 10, 2025

Who's in The Pitt cast? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt cast is a true standout on TV this year, and the list includes: Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the staff who's trying to keep his head above water.

Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident at the ER.

Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student working with the Pitt team.

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins: an ER senior resident who often clashes with Robby.

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.

Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.

Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.

Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: a confident intern in the ER.

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the ER's third-year residents.

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student.

Where did The Pitt film? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt was mainly filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, but some of the exterior shots were taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! The show filmed in 2024, and the cast was spotted in Pittsburgh in September 2024.

Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt? Warrick Page/Max Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! “We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of THE PITT and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle said in a statement.

Is The Pitt a sequel to ER? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt isn't officially an ER sequel (despite the fact lead actor Noah Wyle was on the 90s drama). However, members of the estate of late author Michael Crichton (who wrote the OG screenplay for ER) alleged The Pitt was created as a sequel, without their permission. And the estate sued the creators of The Pitt in August 2024, according to TODAY. “The Pitt is ER. It’s not like ER, it’s not kind of ER, it’s not sort of ER. It is ER complete with the same executive producer, writer, star, production companies, studio, and network as the planned ER reboot," says the lawsuit. "No one has been fooled."

