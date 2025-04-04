Dunkin’s “Divisive” New Donut Flavor Has Fans In A Chokehold: “Surprisingly Good”

Dunkin'just dropped a new specialty donut flavor alongside their spring menu , and it’s already got fans in a doozy. Inspired by perhaps the most sugary dessert out there, cotton candy, it’s not hard to see the treat going downhill (AKA being way too sweet). Plenty of Dunkin’ fans are still skeptical about the new flavor – making this the most divisive donut drop in a hot minute.

Read on to learn more about Dunkin’s Cotton Candy donut and the best fan reactions to the new flavor!

Dunkin’ Dunkin’ describes their all-new Cotton Candy Specialty Donut as “asweet throwback for kids and kids at heart.” It’s a filled donut full of cotton candy-flavored buttercream that’s then topped with strawberry icing and blue sprinkles. But is it really as “whimsical and delicious” as the chain claims? Dunkin’ fans on But is it really as “whimsical and delicious” as the chain claims? Dunkin’ fans on Reddit had a lot of thoughts.

Reddit If you’re wondering about the true flavor, one person who tried it reported that it tasted like a combo of bubblegum and cotton candy ice cream. Another person liked that it was “very balanced.” “Not a fan of cotton candy flavored stuff but this was pretty good or at least better than expected,” one customer reported on Reddit. “The doughnut wasn't overly sweet and I liked that the cotton candy flavor was all in the cream. I also liked how soft the dough was.” “I really liked how the filling was more fluffy and airy compared to regular donut filling!” another person said . “The cotton candy flavor was quite subtle which I think was for the best lol.”

Reddit While plenty of people were pleasantly surprised by the Cotton Candy Specialty Donut, others could not find the strength to stomach it. “Not appetizing to me at all but it looks cute,” someone said. “I actually think Dunkin's R&D is run by tweens,” another commented. “Cotton candy donut, how ridiculous.”

Dunkin' This is a treat you just have to try for yourself. No matter what you think about the Cotton Candy Specialty Donut, you can also snag some other great items from Dunkin’ this spring, including the all-new Blueberry Sprinkle MUNCHKINS and Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sliders. They also launched an Arctic Cherry energy drink and brought the famed Dunkalatte for sippers to enjoy!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Dunkin' news!