Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Are Rumored To Return Next Month – In 4 Adorable Spring Colors!

Trader Joe’s always knows exactly how to get us excited for new products – and this time, it’s rumored that the grocer is bringing back their viral Mini Canvas Tote Bags in four brand-new colors that are all perfect for spring! Speculated to hit stores sometime next month, you’re not going to want to miss this TJ’s drop.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Trader Joe’s Mini Canvas Tote Bags for spring 2025.

@traderjoesobsessed Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed first circulated the rumor that the Mini Canvas Tote Bags are set to return to Trader Joe’s this spring. “Rumor has it that the pastel mini canvas bags will be here in April. Usually, they do release these on a Wednesday. How excited are you for these colors? I can’t wait to customize them!” the caption reads.

@traderjoesobsessed It appears there will be four different colorways in this season’s Mini Canvas Tote Bag drop: pink, blue, green, and purple. But they’re not your ordinary pinks, blues, greens, and purples – per the rumors, they’ll come in pastel hues that all look stunning. From carrying your quick grocery hauls to toting each and every picnic essential you’ll need this spring, these bags get it all done in sheer style.

Trader Joe’s In the past, the Trader Joe’s Mini Canvas Tote Bags have been a limited-time item that garnered plenty of attention from shoppers, even sparking a massivefrenzy inside stores with customers racing to snag their own tote. Some TJ’s locations have also placed a buying limit for bags like these, typically 1 per customer. Based on the reception of the rumors for this year, you’ll likely want to plan when and how you’re going to get your hands on one.

Instagram Tons of Trader Joe’s fanatics sounded off in the comments of @traderjoesobsessed ’s post about the rumors of the Mini Canvas Tote Bags’ return: “Stoppppp no way!! 😱😱” one person wrote. ‘Yes! These will make great bags for Easter gifts,” another said. “Looks like I need to buy camping gear cause I'll be in that line before sunrise 🤩,” one more fan commented.

Reddit In previous years, the Mini Canvas Tote Bags went for $2.99 too $3.99, and we expect this pastel-filled drop to cost about the same.



Reddit Though there’s no official release date for the mini totes, they’re speculated to hit shelves sometime in April 2025. Stay tuned here for more updates!

