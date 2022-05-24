See How These Miami Vacation Photos Totally Transformed Our Home Decor
Y’all, we’ve got a serious color crush on Miami. Between the bright beaches, vivid ocean, bold art deco architecture, lush tropical plants every which-way and neon signs galore, vacationing there is a downright visual feast. So why not bring these vibrant vibes back home with us? We’ve teamed up with Sherwin-Williams® to transform a blank canvas into a colorful home bar and lounge, directly inspired by the invigorating city. Check it out!
This renovation is all thanks to Sherwin-Williams® ColorSnap® Visualizer app that helps us create color palettes from our own photos. The color-matching app captures colors from your surroundings and matches them to Sherwin-Williams paint colors, so we can paint our homes in shades *directly* taken from an image. Neat, huh?
Here’s how it works: Simply upload the photo of your choice, and ColorSnap Visualizer app will automatically create a color palette for you. You can then customize the palette to your liking by moving those li’l color bubbles around. We’ve gotta say, we got a little sidetracked and ended up making tons of palettes with this technology. It’s a bit addictive!
We landed on the palette above, full of sea-inspired blues with punches of orange and brilliant magenta. It really sums up the tonal composition of Miami, which boasts vivid colors throughout the city by way of bold buildings and neon everywhere, with the turquoise sea as the stunning backdrop.
We brought this colorful framework of Miami into the space by painting the wall using the beach-inspired colors — Aloe SW 6464, High Reflective White SW 7757 and Agua Fría SW 9053 — and bringing in the brighter colors — Thermal Spring SW 6761, Exuberant Pink SW 6840, and Invigorate SW 6886 as showstopping accents — just like Miami :) Of course, it wouldn’t be true Miami vibes without palm fronds and neon, and strong geometric shapes as a nod to art deco architecture.
Scroll on for more photos of our new favorite place to hang!
That’s all it takes! Just like that, we turned our vacation into a staycation :) Cheers!
Creating your own color palettes with ColorSnap Visualizer app? We want to see the results! Share screenshots with us on Instagram using #britstagram so we can take a peek.
This post was empowered by Sherwin-Williams®.