Beyond ‘Outer Banks’: Madelyn Cline Will Play a Pop Star Alongside Glen Powell in Upcoming Comedy

Madelyn Cline is returning to our screens in the fifth and final season of Outer Banks on Netflix, but even when she retires Sarah Cameron's bikinis, the actress isn't going anywhere. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star is in talks to join Glen Powell and Crisin Milioti (The Penguin) in Judd Apatow's brand new comedy at Universal Pictures (the same studio that gave us the gift that is Twisters, so I'm sure this movie will be just as incredible).

Keep reading for the latest update on Glen Powell's new movie, and what we know about Madelyn Cline's involvement.

When Does the Madelyn Cline and Glen Powell Movie Release? We don't have much info on the movie yet, considering it's being kept pretty tightly under wraps, but Deadline reports that the movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 5, 2027.

What is the New Glen Powell and Madelyn Cline Movie About? Universal Pictures As far as character details go, it looks like Glen Powell plays "a country-western star in free-fall" while Madelyn Cline would join him as a pop star. It feels like every couple of years, Glen Powell gives us a strong performance as a Western guy with some kind of stereotypical Western persona (cough cough, a storm chaser in Twisters) and seeing him as a country western star (and hearing him sing, duh) is something I absolutely need to see. But does this mean we'll also hear Madelyn Cline sing? We got a little taste in The Map That Leads To You, but I would love to see her onstage with a microphone, especially if she ends up belting out some amazing tunes.

Meet the Cast: Madelyn Cline and Cristin Milioti Join Glen Powell HBO In addition to Glen Powell and Madelyn Cline, The Penguin star (and Emmy Winner) Cristin Milioti is also in the cast.

Stay tuned for more news on Glen Powell and Madelyn Cline's new movie