Madelyn Cline Teams Up with Margaret Qualley & Sabrina Carpenter For a Heist in the 'House Tour' Music Video

Madelyn Cline is one of my favorite Gen Z stars, and in addition to the upcoming (and final) season of Outer Banks, we'll see the I Know What You Did Last Summer star in a project I never saw coming: Sabrina Carpenter's "House Tour" music video! The "Manchild" singer announced the music video on April 1 with a clip featuring Madelyn and Margaret Qualley, captioning the post "no joke…house tour video this Monday 🩷 xo."

Thank goodness this isn't an April Fool's Day joke! Here's everything we know about the "House Tour" music video.

Where can I watch the House Tour music video? The "House Tour" music video is available to watch on YouTube. It premiered on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026. In the video, Margaret Qualley, Madelyn Cline, and Sabrina Carpenter use a house cleaning company as a disguise to rob a very nice house — everything from jewelry to pets to clothing (and a Grammy). And when the cops show up, they successfully make their getaway!

Who is in the House Tour music video with Sabrina Carpenter? Sabrina Carpenter/Island Records/UMG Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley are joining Sabrina Carpenter in the music video, and it's clear they're all over the moon about it. Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley also posted the same clip to their Instagrams, with Maddie saying in her caption, "take your shoes off!!!!" (which is a line Sabrina Carpenter whispers in the song) and Margaret enthusiastically announcing, "HOUSE TOUR VIDEO APRIL 6."

Sabrina Carpenter's Full "House Tour" Lyrics from 'Man's Best Friend' Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Take your shoes off) Thank you for dinner baby // I had a really great time // I really loved the conversation // And that your car self drives //The pineapple air freshener // Is my favorite kind // Well this is me but // if you have time Do you want the house tour? // I could take you to the first, second, third floor // And I promise none of this is a metaphor // I just want you to come inside // Baby what's mine is now yours The couch is really comfy comfy // Got some Chips Ahoy // If you're hungry hungry // You don't need to love me, love me, love me // I'm just so proud of my design (to dim the lights) Do you want the house tour? // I could take you to the first, second, third floor // And I promise none of this is a metaphor // I just want you to come inside // But never enter through the back door House tour Yeah, I spent a little fortune on the waxed floors // We can be a little reckless cause it's insured // I'm pleasured to be your hot tour guide // Baby what's mine is now yours (Oh baby if you come inside, if you come inside // I might let you uh) My house is on pretty girl avenue // My house was especially built for you // Some say it's a place where your dreams come true // My house // Could be your house too! So um // Are you coming in or what?

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This post has been updated.