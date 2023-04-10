McKaley Miller Took Inspiration From Coraline For Her Role In "You're Killing Me"
McKaley Miller is making a name for herself in the film industry. With roles on Hart of Dixie, Scream Queens, and Ma, Miller has worked with the likes of Octavia Spencer and Rachel Bilson, but she's taking the lead in her newest film You're Killing Me. When she gets waitlisted at her dream school, Miller's Eden (and her BFF Zara) attend popular guy Schroder's annual Heaven and Hell party, hoping for a letter of rec from his wealthy parents. But instead of a gleaming recommendation, Eden finds out that Schroder and his friends might know more about a student's recent disappearance than they're letting on.
Watch Our Interview With McKaley Miller Here
McKaley Miller gave us the inside scoop on running around giant mansions, how her background as a dancer prepared her for horror movie choreography, and whether anyone in You're Killing Me is actually a good guy.
Lead image via Iris Indie International/Quiver Distribution
