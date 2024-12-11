Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Officially Break Up...Just Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) have always been a dramatic duo, but they're taking the drama to new heights right now: they're breaking up, according to TMZ. The Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker BFFs are currently expecting their first child together, making this all way more complicated than a simple split. So what happened to this celebrity couple? Let's dig into it.
Here's everything to know about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's breakup!
TMZ reported Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The pair allegedly split on Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado given "upsetting material" Megan found on MGK's phone. Apparently they haven't been together since the breakup, with MGK going as far as to leave their trip early.
Megan just announced she's pregnant on Instagram on November 11, 2024. According to PEOPLE, MGK was "basically telling everyone he knows" about the baby-to-be, and that the pair is "doing well" in general. Now, it seems like the tables have really turned in the latter regard.
However, an exclusive source told PEOPLE, "Their relationship has always been bumpy. They love each other but don't have compatible personalities." The source explained that Megan and MGK are "both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn," noting that they've "worked things out" when they broke up in the past. "When they're good together, they're great," they said. "They will very likely get back together."
PEOPLE reported that Megan and MGK announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12, 2022. However, the Jennifer's Body star only features her pregnancy announcement on Instagram now — and while MGK doesn't have a post on his grid either, you can still see his video of her engagement ring here!
Megan and MGK have been together since July 2020. Here's hoping they're able to work things out in a way that makes sense for them and their little family!
Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.