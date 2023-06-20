Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't Have Announced Her First Pregnancy With Travis Barker In A More Iconic Way
Travis Barker just found out he’s becoming a father to Kourtney Kardashian’s baby, on Father’s Day weekend nonetheless. Kourtney announced the joyous news in a most playful way – during the Blink-182 concert (of which Travis is the drummer) in Los Angeles. The new-coming baby will be the couples’ first one together, but will join the mix of Kourtney’s current kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Travis’ son Landon and daughter Alabama will also greet another sibling. Here are all the sweet details about this surprise announcements!
Kourtney announced her pregnancy by holding up a handmade sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" during the band’s performance. The sign-wielding is a direct tribute to the storyline that's a part of the “All The Small Things” music video, making the news all the more thrilling for KUWTK and Blink-182 fans.
In the music video accompanying the Blink-182 classic “All The Small Things,” you can see Travis’ brief (but oh-so steamy) beachside escapades with a woman in a cheetah print bikini. Towards the end of the video’s storyline, the woman is pictured among a crowd of fans carrying signs, with hers revealing the same message Kourtney delivered: “Travis I’m pregnant.”
Image via @kourtneykardash / Instagram
The couple later hinted on social media that the reference to the video was in fact, intentional.
“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram, following a sweet series of photos picturing her well-along baby bump next to Travis, who kissed it in one pic and pretend-drummed it with his drumsticks in another.
The pregnancy news is very welcome after the couple had been trying to conceive via in vitro fertilization (IVF), a personal journey documented on the Kardashian’s reality TV show. In May, Kourtney revealed they were “officially done with IVF,” and had their focus set on “what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."
Header image via Mike Coppola / Getty Images
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.