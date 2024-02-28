Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Are A Beautiful Blended Family
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
In the realm of celebrity families, the Kardashians reign supreme. Among them, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian stands out with her dynamic personality and well-documented (Hello, Keeping Up With The Kardashians!) foray into motherhood. She recently made it known that being a mom is her number one priority, and she won't allow anyone or anything to take her away from that. With that level of dedication, it's clear that Kourtney is an amazing mom with lots of love to give! Here's everything you should know about her sweet kids!
How many biological kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Kourtney Kardashian has four biological kids! Their names are Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky. She shares her first three children with ex Scott Disick, and now shares Rocky her current husband, Travis Barker. Kourtney also appears to be very close to her step children, Landon and Alabama Barker.
What is Kourtney Kardashian's new baby's name?
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced the birth of their beautiful baby boy on December 22, 2023. His name is Rocky Thirteen Barker, which has a special meaning for Travis' father. Travis told Grazia Magazine that Rocky George was the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is "just the greatest number of all time."
Will Kourtney Kardashian have a surrogate?
Image via @kourtneykardash/Instagram
According to Daily Mail, Kourtney's pregnancy with Rocky wasn't easy, eventually ending up with a rush to the hospital for urgent fetal surgery. Because of how difficult (and likely traumatizing) that was, Kourtney and Travis have apparently decided to go with a surrogate for any future children they have.
Mason Dash Disick, 14
Images via Instagram/@kimkardashian and Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
Mason Dash Disick, born on December 14, 2009, is Kourtney's first biological child. He's also the first grandchild of the Kardashian family, and his birth was actually filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians! His middle name might sound familiar, as it also belongs to the set of stores that Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim previously ran. "Dash" parallels their last name and simultaneously serves as a tribute to their late father's (Robert Kardashian) nickname.
Penelope Scotland Disick, 11
Images via Hulu and Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Penelope — often affectionately referred to as "P" — was born on July 8, 2012. She was also born on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and is very close with her famous cousin, North West. They post their hilarious antics all over TikTok, making us miss those childhood mems with our own cousins.
Reign Aston Disick, 9
Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Reign is Kourtney and Scott's youngest child, and he was born on the same day as his older brother Mason! He's nine years old, and seems to bring his big personality wherever he goes. You can find a lot of his goofiness all over Kourt's Instagram.
Rocky Thirteen Barker, 3 months
Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash
Rocky Thirteen Barker is the latest addition to Kourtney Kardashian's kids! Kourtney was very open about her struggles with conceiving Rocky, as well as the complications that arose during her pregnancy. Thankfully, all worked out well, and now Rocky is living his best life with his parents and siblings!
How many kids does Travis Barker have?
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Outside of Rocky, Travis Barker shares two biological with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also has a step-daughter named Atiana De La Hoya who he — and Kourtney — are very close with.
Atiana De La Hoya, 24
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Travis Barker's shares his step daughter, Atiana De Le Hoya, with her mother Shanna Moakler. Atiana was born on March 29, 1999, and she's the eldest of the combined Barker-Kardashian clan. Atiana acts, and she recently starred in a thriller called Maya.
Landon Asher Barker, 20
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Landon Barker was born on October 9, 2003, and is a musician — just like his dad! He's released a number of songs including "Trust" and "Holiday". In June of 2022, Landon began dating Internet celebrity and TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio. Sadly, in February of 2024, the two called it quits. They expressed that they're still friends and still have a lot of love left for one another.
Alabama Luella Barker, 18
Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Spotify
Music must run in the family because Alabama Barker is a budding musician, too! She was born on December 24, 2005, while her family was starring in a reality show called Meet the Barkers. Today, she's still in the spotlight and is very active on TikTok. She posts a lot of her music across her platforms — which have collectively over 3 million followers!
Header image via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
