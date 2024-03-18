Your Mercury Retrograde 2024 Horoscope Is Here To Help You Survive The Drama
Lumi Pelinku is a NYC astrologer and transformation coach who has dedicated her career to helping individuals align with their higher selves, heal, manifest love, and harness the power of astrology. With a wealth of experience in guiding individuals on their spiritual journeys, Lumi's expertise has led her to be recognized as an authority in the field. Her passion for empowering others to unlock self-love and attract a fulfilling life is evident in her comprehensive coaching program, Cosmic Alignment Coaching. Through her coaching immersion, Lumi utilizes astrology as a tool for personal transformation and growth.
Lumi's astrological insights have been featured in reputable press/publications such as Brit+Co, Elite Daily, The Knot, Brides, Seventeen, Mind Body Green, and more. With Lumi as your guide, you can expect to embark on a transformative journey towards self-discovery and love.
Here we go again – Mercury retrograde has arrived and is about to stir some drama involving communication and leadership. This even leads to the same occurrence of wondering about old flames and experiencing computer crashes or booking that trip to Bermuda that inevitably gets canceled at the last minute (don't say I didn't warn you). This is the first Mercury retrograde of 2024 and will power up your dealings involving authority while maintaining humility. It will begin on April 1st and end its backspin action on April 25th. The shadow period starts on March 19th, meaning whatever lingering issue is happening around that time will be the lesson you will master during these three weeks. Mindfulness and self-awareness will power up your confidence and buffer out any prickly confrontations.
What To Expect This Mercury Retrograde Period In April 2024
Mercury retrograde naturally is a stressful time. Since Mercury will be in the fire sign of Aries, these next few weeks will be dramatic – yet enlightening. Aries, ruled by Mars, governs our drive, passion, and anger tendencies. If you're feeling imbalanced and left on your own devices, you may spiral out and make impulsive decisions these next few weeks. My advice as your astrologer? Rest easy and become aware of anything that seems too good to be true. The Aries sign desires fast results, but this Mercury retrograde begs to differ.
As the first sign, Aries overlooks our identity and purpose—periods of self-doubt can creep in these next few weeks. This retrograde period will trigger some new realizations about your ability to take ownership or imposter syndrome. The key lesson for Mercury's retrograde is to measure your process carefully and learn how to master the monkey-brain mindset. Remember that slow and steady wins the race.
Mercury governs our ability to communicate, and with the messenger planet in the sign of Aries, conversations will be fiery yet sharp. Thinking carefully about the repercussions of your selection of words will divert any form of drama.
Mercury Retrograde 2024 Dos and Don'ts
Before diving into your personalized horoscope, here are some dos and don'ts for this Mercury retrograde period:
- Do: Hold space for reflective conversations to ensure you align with your truth.
- Don't: Be dogmatic or coercive
- Do: Embrace your ideas and be comfortable in expressing them
- Don't: Sign major contracts
- Do: Review your decisions
- Don't: Book plane tickets
- Do: Arrange extra time when traveling
- Don't: Purchase electronics
- Do: Back up files/emails
Read Your Sun, Moon, & Rising Signs For Your Mercury Retrograde April 2024 Horoscope
Remember, for accuracy, check your rising sign—and for additional insights, peek at your sun and moon signs.
Aries
Get ready for a period of challenges, Aries, as Mercury backspin's in your sign. This phase might bring some intense moments, pushing you to confront different aspects of yourself. Use this time wisely to reflect on your goals and how you present yourself to the world. While setbacks may occur, stay patient and avoid rushing into decisions. Step back when needed and conserve your energy for what truly matters.
Taurus
This period will invoke a need for you to reflect inward. This is a time to tap into your intuition and reflect on your innermost desires. Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary drama and focus on what brings you genuine fulfillment. Stay grounded in your values and priorities, allowing them to guide you through any challenges.
Gemini
This retrograde may leave you feeling a bit out of sync with your aspirations, Gemini. Be cautious of conflicts within your social circles and strive for independence while maintaining healthy boundaries. Embrace this time to reassess your objectives and take ownership of your journey. Stay true to yourself, even if it means standing alone at times.
Cancer
Professional tensions may emerge during this retrograde phase, Cancer. While your nurturing nature is commendable, remember to prioritize your aspirations. Exercise patience with colleagues and trust that your hard work will be recognized soon. Use this period to reassess your career path and ensure it aligns with your long-term goals.
Leo
Prepare for a period of introspection, Leo, as you find yourself questioning your beliefs and identity. Embrace the uncertainty and allow yourself to grow through self-reflection. Be cautious in your interactions and take time to listen and learn from different perspectives. Remember, personal growth often comes from stepping outside your comfort zone.
Virgo
These next few weeks, you may find yourself confronting deeper issues. Take this opportunity to address any lingering traumas or obstacles holding you back from attracting your desired intentions. Be honest with yourself and seek support if needed. Trust that facing these challenges head-on will lead to more significant personal growth and resilience.
Libra
Relationship dynamics may face challenges during this retrograde period, Libra. Take extra care in your interactions with others and avoid making hasty decisions. Communication may be more complicated than usual, so be patient and listen attentively. Focus on mastering understanding and cooperation in your relationships.
Scorpio
Slow down and take a breather, as Mercury retrograde may leave you feeling drained. Prioritize self-care and avoid overcommitting yourself. Review your schedule and delegate tasks where possible. Stay grounded in your routines and focus on what you can control amidst the chaos.
Sagittarius
Brace yourself for some emotional triggers, Sagittarius, as old issues involving love resurface during this retrograde period. Take this time to reflect on your passions and ensure you're balancing them. Avoid impulsive decisions and prioritize your well-being as you navigate through any challenges.
Capricorn
While you're accustomed to focusing on your career, the upcoming retrograde may shift your attention to matters closer to home. Take this opportunity to address any lingering issues within your family or living environment. Approach conflicts with patience and diplomacy, knowing that resolving them will bring greater peace of mind.
Aquarius
Prepare for some lessons involving communication. Be mindful of how your words may be perceived by others, and strive for clarity in your interactions. Embrace your humanitarian nature and seek common ground with those around you. Practice mindfulness and inner reflection.
Pisces
As Mercury goes retrograde, you may feel a pull to reassess your relationship with material possessions and finances, Pisces. Take this opportunity to review your budget and spending habits, ensuring they align with your long-term goals. Trust in your ability to assert yourself and pursue your desires with confidence. Knowledge is power.
