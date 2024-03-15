Lumi Pelinku

Lumi Pelinku is a NYC astrologer and transformation coach who has dedicated her career to helping individuals align with their higher selves, heal, manifest love, and harness the power of astrology. With a wealth of experience in guiding individuals on their spiritual journeys, Lumi's expertise has led her to be recognized as an authority in the field. Her passion for empowering others to unlock self-love and attract a fulfilling life is evident in her comprehensive coaching program, Cosmic Alignment Coaching. Through her coaching immersion, Lumi utilizes astrology as a tool for personal transformation and growth.

Lumi's astrological insights have been featured in reputable press/publications such as Brit+Co, Elite Daily, The Knot, Brides, Seventeen, Mind Body Green, and more. With Lumi as your guide, you can expect to embark on a transformative journey towards self-discovery and love.