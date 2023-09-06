Perfect Your Metallic Outfits For The Renaissance Tour & Beyond
Beyoncé knows how to put on an electrifying show, and it's clear that her Renaissance Tour is no exception, raising the bar with each and every performance. I'm not sure how it's even possible, but leave it to Queen Bey to constantly outperform herself. And if that wasn't enough, she's set the sartorial bar with a stylish theme that everyone's nailing — including celebs.
True to the overall vibe of the Renaissance album, the tour looks fuse the energies of the disco era and futurism with metallic outfits that are out of this world. While it may be giving, "Why is everything chrome," the serious answer to that is this tour is a testament to the staying power of metallic style. Given all of inspo we've seen from our favorite celebs at the various Renaissance Tour shows — hi Zendaya and Tom Holland — I have an inkling you're curious about how to add a bit of disco futurism to your own closet, whether you're visiting Bey's tour or otherwise.
Luckily I've been stalking my Instagram timeline to bring you all the best Renaissance-inspired outfits and accessories — let's get into these looks!
Image via Chasing Fireflies
Silver Tinsel Party Jacket
Admit it: there's a part of you that's always wanted a fringe jacket. Whenever you wear this shimmery number, just tell people you're channeling your inner Beyoncé — they'll understand.
Image via Windsor
Windsor Home On The Range Cowboy Hat
A little glam farmcore never hurt anyone! This cowboy hat is perfect for partying with Bey, your next Halloween costume, and more!
Image via Anthropologie
Current Air Beaded Rhinestone Cami
You can bare it all and free the nipple in this top, or you can pair it with your fave tank for a layered look! Either way, you'll shine.
Image via Urban Outfitters
Amy Lynn Textured Metallic Pant
Ready to level your pants game up? Step into these textured metallic pants that'll let everyone know you're inspired by the radiant Renaissance Tour outfits you've been seeing.
Image via Banana Republic
Banana Republic Maxime Metallic Maxi Dress
What's not to love about a good maxi dress that's slinky enough to make you feel like you belong at a disco? This is metallic fashion at its finest!
Image via Mango
MANGO Metallic Heel Shoes
For a more subtle pop of disco futurism — and to stay on trend when it comes to fall fashion — tip tap through your day while wearing these metallic heels.
Image via Meshki
MESHKI Daphne Diamante Cowl Neck Halter Top
I can see it now — you wearing this Diamante cowl neck halter top with a pair of low-rise indigo jeans and a rhinestone cowboy hat.
Image via H&M
H&M Glittery Tie-Detail Bralette Top
For a little more coverage, toss this glittery tie-detail bralette top on. You'll sparkle with the best of them!
Image via ASOS
ASOS Edition Sequin Cami Mini Dress with Faux Feather Hem
There are times where you'll feel like showing up dressed to impress. Even if you can't attend the Renaissance Tour yourself, save this sequin mini dress for a night out with your girls or this year's NYE party!
Image via Lulu's
Lulu's Silver Rhinestone Headband
We love a subtle piece like this rhinestone headband. Silver is definitely on-trend right now, so it's a great time to build up your collection for your many metallic outfits this season!
Image via Princess Polly
Princess Polly Rosaton Top
You'll be "Looking like Beyoncé with a lasso" in this Renaissance-inspired top.
Image via Express
Express Open Knot Fringe Drop Earrings
Consider this a petition to bring fringe drop earrings back.
Image via Urban Outfitters
Amy Lynn Faux Leather Metallic Skirt
How mini is too mini? We'll let you be the judge, but if you're up for the challenge, take this metallic skirt for a spin.
Image via Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Liquid Shine Parachute Pants
MC Hammer has nothing on these liquid shine parachute pants. We're biased but we feel these are the pants to buy if you're looking for something that feels doable.
Image via Coach
COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag
"Category: bad b****. I'm the bar," seems like it was written for Coach's silver Tabby Shoulder bag. It's certainly unique and will be the center of attention in any room you enter.
Image via Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Silver Ruched Clutch
You'll feel like you're reliving parts of Studio 54's glory days while carrying this ruched clutch!
While metallic outfits are the blueprint for the Renaissance Tour, the unofficial theme is that everyone is free to interpret and express themselves through it all. There aren't any wrong style answers just as long as it feels authentic, and I absolutely love that. So, perfect your last-minute outfits for the Renaissance Tour, stock up on metallic outfits for the rest of the season, and let us know how it goes! It should cost a billion to look this good. 😘
