My Life with the Walter Boys is back and I'm so excited. I eat the show up and dare I say, this is the best season of the Netflix show yet — that's my first hot take. The tone of the series has really elevated, and even Jackie's outfits have gotten so much better.

This season opens after Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their love for each other, with Alex (Ashby Gentry) within earshot. And when George (Marc Blucas) has a medical emergency, it looks like the family's lives are about to be turned upside down.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is definitely a wild ride so here's a full breakdown of our hottest takes. Watch the show on Netflix now!

Kylie and Alex could be the best 'My Life With the Walter Boys' couple. Netflix Everybody's talking about Jackie, everybody's talking about Cole. The relationship I actually care about the most is Kylie and Alex. I need them to be together!

One scene reminded me of 'Riverdale'. Netflix I had a hard time taking Cole's drag racing seriously after learning one of the other competitors almost died on the track when he was 19. The conversation reminded me of that Riverdale scene where that one inmate says something like he dropped out of school in 4th grade to run drugs and support his nana. What kind of mad libs did you do to get that dialogue?

But Cole and Jackie got to have a standout moment a few minutes later. Netflix However, after Cole races and he jumps over the fence to go kiss Jackie with the sun shining behind them — that was one of the best shots of the whole show.

The Annex is the perfect ingredient for 2000s TV goodness. Netflix I love the concept of the Annex because I think communities, and shows that really depend on interpersonal relationships, thrive when people have a third place. The concept of the third place (a place outside of home and work) has definitely decreased since the WFH era started, but if the annex can end up being a real staple in the series moving forward, Jackie becomes the point person, and it becomes a really important aspect of the story, it could be a really cool way to stabilize the show the way the ranch does.

I love romance shows, but they can be so toxic! Netflix And as much as I love the romance genre, I find myself torn because I always love a back and forth in a TV show, I love will they, won't they, but in reality — y'all, this is so toxic. I'm like, guys, what are we doing? Forget right person, wrong time; if it was the right person, it would be the right time, right? Maybe one day we can romanticize that in the future again...but then I guess TV could be less entertaining!

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