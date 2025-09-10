Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Wait, Has Nikki Rodriguez From 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Been In Her 30s This Whole Time?

Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 10, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

My Life With the Walter Boys might be about high schoolers, but it's been quite a few years since its cast tossed their graduation caps. Reports that the three lead actors — Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry — are in their 20s have been circulating since the show first premiered in 2023. Well, Nikki never actually confirmed she was in her 20s, and it appears she's actually been in her 30s this whole time.

Here's everything you need to know about Nikki Rodriguez's age and her time on My Life With The Walter Boys, streaming now on Netflix.

How old is Nikki Rodriguez?

The conversation began when social media users posted old photos of Nikki, calling out how the posting date doesn't match up with her supposed age. (For example, high school photos of Nikki in the 2010s wouldn't match up with a 2002 birthday).

Even though different sources like Wikipedia and IMDb say Nikki's 22, The US Sun reports that public records confirm she was born in July 1992.

It's also notable to call out how in her Vanity Fair interview, the publications refers to her as a "20-something performer" because "she's loath to reveal her exact age" — so despite the fact fans are claiming she lied about her age...Nikki Rodriguez never actually told us she was 22. In fact, she hasn't officially confirmed her age at all.

How old was Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys?

Jackie is 15 in the first season of My Life With the Walter Boys, and 16 in MLWTWB season 2.

Is Nikki Rodriguez in a relationship?

My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 nikki Rodriguez and noah lalonde

Netflix

Nikki Rodriguez hasn't confirmed she's in a relationship, but all signs are pointing to a relationship with her Walter Boys costar Noah LaLonde. Their onscreen (and offscreen) chemistry is off the charts. And everyone's picking up on it considering this couple's trend Nikki and Noah posted got over 46 million views.

Read up on Cole, Alex & Jackie's Love Triangle Just Got More Complicated for more My Life With The Walter Boys content.

