August 2026 is going to be a very good month because we're finally going to see the return of some of my favorite Netflix shows. In addition to the next season of My Life With the Walter Boys and Outer Banks, there's also new period dramas, reality dating shows, and friend dramas. I already can't get enough. Bookmark this list for when you finish the new Netflix shows from July!

Here are the best new Netflix shows coming in August 2026.

Let's Marry Harry — Watch on Netflix August 5, 2026 Netflix Harry Jowsey is trusting the people closest to him to find the perfect match. According to the Netflix show's synopsis, the people who know him best will choose "from a carefully selected pool of potential matches" to find his one true love.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix August 6, 2026 Netflix Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) has been through a lot: losing her entire family, moving across the country, and finding herself torn between brothers Noah (Cole LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry). And season 3 is about to get a lot more complicated, especially when a familiar (and handsome) face reenters her life.

My Brilliant Career — Watch on Netflix August 13, 2026 Netflix Sybylla (Philippa Northeast) will stop at nothing to be a writer, even as her family tries their hardest to find her a match in 1900 Australia. She always thought adventure lay in her independence...until she falls in love.

Outer Banks Season 5 — Watch on Netflix August 20, 2026 Netflix In this hit Netflix show, the Pogues are coming back for one last adventure after the death of JJ (Rudy Pankow). With the Blue Crown just out of reach, and a legend that says it can bring back the dead, John B. (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (JD), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), and Rafe (Drew Starkey) will do whatever it takes to get it back.

Leanne Season 2 — Watch on Netflix August 27, 2026 Netflix Season 2 of this comedy picks up with all the chaos and hilarity of Leanne's life. Everything changes for her when her husband leaves her after 33 years, and "with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad," says Netflix.

All the Truth in My Lies — Watch on Netflix August 28, 2026 Netflix Marín (Daniel Ibáñez) and Coco (Itziar Manero) are preparing to celebrate Blanca's (Clara Sans) bachelorette with a giant roadtrip that includes all their friends. But what should be a fun adventure turns into a life-changing event that unearths all their deepest, darkest secrets.

Which new Netflix show are you most excited for in August? Let us know in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV recommendations.