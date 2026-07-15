Emotional 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 3 Trailer: Fights, Tears, & Jackie's New Love Interest

The teen dramas just keep coming, and it looks like in addition to Sterling Point, the beginning of August will include the newest season of My Life With the Walter Boys. The second season ended on quite the cliffhanger: Jackie confessed her love for Noah but admitted she was too scared to date him, something Alex overheard, and George appears to have had a heart attack. I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. I need answers!!

Well, we'll be getting answers about our favorite rancher family soon because My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 is coming to Netflix on August 6, 2026.

'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 3 is officially coming to Netflix on August 6, 2026. My Life With the Walter Boys is officially returning to Netflix this summer, and the 10-episode season premieres on August 6. In the past, we've gotten all the episodes at once, so hopefully that's the case again — I simply NEED to binge watch the full season in one sitting.

And the cast is led by Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry. Netflix All your favorite cast members are returning for the junior season of the romance show, including Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Jaylan Evans, and Corey Fogelmanis. We'll also see Zoë Soul, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Alex Quijano, Erin Karpluk, Naveen Paddock, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Chad Rook, Dean Petriw, Johnny Link, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Janet Kidder, and Jake Manley. Talk about a stacked cast!

'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 3 is more complicated than ever. Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys examines the consequences of everything we saw at the end of season 2. Alex is back in the rodeo, while Cole decides to try his hand at race car driving. And while the family waits for George to recover, Jackie spends time cultivating Silver Falls' community space — until a childhood friend arrives in town and brings up all the memories from her past.

And we can expect plenty of drama. Netflix One thing I'm loving about these first look images for the show is how serious the story is getting — and that's totally reflected by the lighting and color grade. Everything feels warmer and higher contrast, which really seems to put you in a moodier state of mind. And we haven't even seen the first episode yet! That's one of my favorite things about post-production and the aesthetic of a series; it adds a whole other layer to your experience as a viewer.

'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 3 isn't the end of the journey. Netflix We also already have confirmation that My Life With the Walter Boys is coming back for season 4 — so get ready, because who knows what kind of wild cliffhanger we could see in season 3! “I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner Melanie Halsall told Variety in a statement. “Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in.”

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more news on My Life With the Walter Boys and all the other Netflix shows coming soon!

This post has been updated.