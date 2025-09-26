8 Netflix Crime Thrillers To Binge If You Love 'Task'

It's no secret that we're all pretty much hooked on crime thrillers. They're compelling and thought-provoking, and they're also just moody enough to be the perfect shows to transition your binge watching from summer to fall. Well, if you've gone through your list of favorite crime thrillers, don't worry — I found the 8 best series you can watch this weekend, and they're all on Netflix!

Here are 8 crime thrillers you can watch this weekend on Netflix.

1. Dept. Q — Stream on Netflix Netflix This crime thriller show follows Carl Morck, a detective in Edinburg, Scotland who goes after the city's most serious cold cases with a group of other rejected members of the workforce. The show stars Matthew Goode, Kelly Macdonald, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, and Leah Byrne. Keep an eye out for news on season 2!

2. The Night Agent — Stream on Netflix Christopher Saunders/Netflix The Night Agent balances crime thrills and suspense with a little bit of romance, and I simply need to binge watch each season when it drops. Everything changes when Peter Sutherland answers the emergency line at the White House, and gets called into action to protect Rose Larkin. Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan star.

3. Mindhunter — Stream on Netflix Netflix Broadway babes aren't the only ones who will enjoy this series that stars Jonathan Groff. It explores the beginning of the FBI's criminal profiling in the 1970s as two agents try to understand the mind of serial killers by interviewing them. It also stars Holt McCallany.

4. The Blacklist — Stream on Netflix NBCUniversal I remember hearing about The Blacklist before I even knew what a crime thriller was. James Spader leads this 10-season show as a criminal who turns himself into the FBI to help catch other criminals...as long as he can work with profiler Elizabeth Keen. The show stars Megan Boone, Diego Klattenhoff, Ryan Eggold, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix

5. You — Stream on Netflix Clifton Prescod/Netflix You might just be the most iconic Netflix crime thriller in the last few years. The show follows Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), a serial killer who falls in love with a woman who comes into his bookstore — and the obsession leads him to take some pretty crazy actions.

6. Fool Me Once — Stream on Netflix Netflix Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern after she sees her husband on a nanny cam. The only issue? He's supposed to be dead. The crime thriller stars Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, and more.

7. The Sinner — Stream on Netflix Netflix The Sinner takes us to a small town in New York, where a detective investigates a mysterious case of a woman who stabbed a stranger to death. The show stars Bill Pullman, Jessica Biel, and Carrie Coon.

8. The Stranger — Stream on Netflix Netflix Adam Price is living his dream. He loves his wife and his kids, but his life totally changes when a stranger drops a crazy truth about his wife — and throw him into danger. This Harlan Coben adaptation stars Hannah John-Kamen, Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, and Jennifer Saunders.

