'Task' Season 1, Episode 4: A Shocking Death & The Hookup You've Been Waiting For

Task episode 4 premiered on September 28, and it's already being heralded as one of the best episodes of the season. The new installment of the HBO Max show — which follows an FBI agent (played by Mark Ruffalo) whose task force must end a string of robberies — opens after a major cliffhanger from last week revealed there's a mole inside the force. Okay, "traitor" plot lines are as old as the hills but they get me every single time. I just love them.

Well, lock in because Task Season 1 Episode 4, "All Roads" is a crazy ride.

'Task' episode 4 takes us on a wild ride. Tom (Mark Ruffalo) isn't sure who's snitched on them, but he decides to arrest Cliff (who the task force has been texting with Ray's phone) during a scheduled drug move. But, of course, the mole is making things complicated by leaking all the information right to the Dark Hearts...and messing with all the plans. Perry (Jamie McShane) gets some rather unwelcome information when a Top Dark Heart tells him they'll dispose of Jayson on Friday, and Perry learns Jayson killed Robbie's brother Billy, meaning Jayson's been lying to him. So what does Perry do? He attacks Jayson at the bar with metal chains, like any sensible person would. Obviously I'm kidding, don't try this at home folks. Robbie, Cliff, and their families are hoping to get to Canada, thanks to a promise from a truck driver, but things get messy when Sam is discovered and Maeve tells Robbie how stupid she thinks his plan is — she also reveals that if he won't turn Sam in, she will. It wouldn't be an HBO thriller if the drop-off didn't get totally mixed up, and we find out that the task force no longer has Ray's phone — Jayson does. It's safe to assume the mole transferred the phone from the task force to the Dark Hearts, and now Cliff is right in Jayson's palm. That also means when the force arrives for the sting operation, there's no one to bust.

All's fair in love and sting operations. HBO Max But Lizzie and Grasso definitely still have an eventful evening, considering they end up spending the night together. But right when they're about to sleep together, Grasso asks if the bed they're in is "the marriage bed" and ends up cooling off because even though he wants to have sex, he doesn't want to in the bed Lizzie shared with her ex-husband. I can't tell if I'm supposed to think this is romantic, but I'm definitely feeling a bit weird about it. "I think there’s something innately enchanting about Lizzie as a character," Fabien Frankel told TV Insider. "Grasso is very confident in his skin, and there’s something quite pure about Lizzie. I think he feels protective [over her]. You could see them being childhood friends…like when she walked into the room, I think he immediately was like, ‘I know exactly who you are.'” "[I think she’s] just someone who’s clearly not in the right job or in the right headspace,” Alison Oliver added. “All of that stuff was really important to color in because I think underneath all that chaos and defensiveness…is just a lack of self-confidence and also a lack of sense of self. When someone is sort of in the wrong place, everything else becomes a mess, too.”

A devastating goodbye. HBO Max The episode culminates in the Dark Hearts' attack on Cliff. He's beaten really badly, but he holds fast to his decision to keep Robbie safe. So when he won't reveal Robbie's whereabouts, the Dark Hearts suffocate Cliff to death. “It was almost like being at your own funeral,” Raúl Castillo told Esquire of filming the scene. “People spoke quietly. They couldn’t even look at me—they were just turning away. It’s a gruesome effect. Now both Robbie and Tom's teams are figuring out what to do next — especially when Perry realizes Billy's holding the gun from the shootout in an old photo, and Tom sees both Sam and Robbie in a photo from a pedestrian. Whew. We'll have to wait until episode 5 to see the fallout (and hopefully learn who the mole is).

How many episodes are in Task? HBO Max There are 7 episodes in Task, airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025

