Here's Exactly What Happened At The End Of Mark Ruffalo's 'Task' On HBO

After a season of mystery, intrigue, and heartbreak, Task has come to a close. The HBO crime drama follows an FBI agent (and ex-priest) named Tom who's investigating a string of Philly drug-house robberies secretly being conducted by a local garbage man named Robbie (Tom Pelphrey). It's an emotional (and, at times, hard to watch) series that TV lovers have not been able to stop talking about — and the Task finale is no exception.

Here's exactly what went down in the Task season finale, "A Still Small Voice", streaming now on HBO Max.

What happens in the last episode of Task? After last week's shocking deaths of Lizzie and Robbie, both the characters and the viewers are reeling, and TBH I don't know when I'll ever stop. But beyond the losses, Grasso (Fabien Frankel) has to live with the fallout of his role as a traitor in the task force — especially how it related to Lizzie being killed by Jayson and Perry. Robbie's death at the hand of Jayson is equally devastating, considering Jayson's the one who killed Robbie's brother Billy, leaving Maeve without a father. The violence keeps unfolding as Jayson kills Perry when he discovers Perry killed his lover Eryn, and then he sets out to find Maeve (and Robbie's cash).

Did Maeve keep the money in Task? HBO Maeve received Robbie's cash after his death, and hid it in a chicken coop to avoid prying eyes now that she has a target on her back. Tom, Aleah, and a wounded Grasso set out to warn her about Jayson, and the whole situation ends up with a standoff between the task force and Jayson, who's grabbed Maeve — before Grasso shoots him in the head. (I'm telling y'all — this season has a lot of violence. If you need to watch a feel good show as a palette cleanser, I'm all for it.) "We were all aware that it was the climax of the show, and there was immense pressure for us because we wanted to make sure that we could do it the best that we could," actress Emilia Jones tells Variety of the final fight. "We did all of our own stunts, and it was so much fun and challenging because I was using my body in ways I’d never used it before. Sam [Keeley] is such an intense actor and throws himself in. It was really great to bounce off of. The scene after we’re in the chicken coop and Maeve gets away and Jayson grabs her back, I was really trying to run away, and he was really trying to grab me, and we just kept going on filming because the team wanted to let the scene play out for as long as possible."

What happens at the end of Task? HBO After so much darkness, the season wraps up with a hopeful light. A plot throughout the entire show was how Tom was going to act after his adoptive son Ethan killed his wife. In the end, Tom decides to provide a statement himself, forgiving Ethan on the record. Tom also lets Maeve keep the money, and decides to send Sam to foster care to ensure he has the best life possible. "I don’t think he knows if he’s doing the right thing for Sam, but he does know that he’s too old to take care of him," Mark Ruffalo tells Entertainment Weekly. "He doesn’t think it’s fair to take Sam, and it’s imperfect, which makes it that much more meaningful and moving, because we’re always faced with decisions that never have a perfect or clear route. To keep Sam would be more for his own comfort than it is for the wellbeing of Sam. He has to take care of the son that he has." In the final moments of the episode, Tom stands looking out a window and it's a rare moment of peace after a season of chaos. "It’s his wife’s spirit that’s going to be with him," writer Brad Ingelsby tells EW. "It's her essence. She always fought for the kids — she was even Ethan's great champion over the years, and his wife is with him in this journey. He has everything she taught him, and he’s not going on the journey alone." Okay, BRB I'm crying.

Will there be a season 2 of Task on HBO? HBO HBO hasn't announced a second season of Task, and it's billed as a limited series, but Ingelsby would "love to have a chance to do another season of Task," he said in an October interview with Esquire.

