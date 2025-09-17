The 9 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In September 2025

It's the most wonderful time of the year; summer blockbuster season has officially given way to fall TV season. Not only can you stream Sullivan's Crossing and Gilmore Girls, but there are some brand new Netflix shows that dropped on the streamer in September 2025. And you definitely don't want to miss them.

Here are the best 9 Netflix shows to watch in September 2025.

A Thousand Tomorrows — Stream on Netflix Now Pure Flix/Netflix Karen Kingsbury's A Thousand Tomorrows follows famous bull rider Cody (Colin Ford), who secretly uses his anger over his father's abandonment to improve his riding. But when he meets Ali (Rose Reid), who has a secret of her own, she shows him how faith and hope can change everything.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 — Stream on Netflix Now Netflix Wednesday season 2 part 2 is finally on Netflix, which means you can stream the full season! The Addams family investigates dangerous experiments and survives all kinds of murder attempts and family drama right up until the ending. Oh, Enid's also dealing with her own wolfy problems. Here's everything you need to know about season 3.

The Great British Baking Show — Stream on Netflix Now Netflix The Great British Baking Show is back, which means it's automatically a glorious day. Indulge in some seriously sweet comfort TV, and get a few baking lessons while you're at it.

Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black Season 2 — Stream on Netflix Now Netflix Season 2 of Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black finds Kimmie as queen of the titular makeup empire (as Netflix calls it) after marrying Horace. And trust me, there will be plenty of fallout.

Black Rabbit — Stream on Netflix September 18, 2025 Netflix This new thriller follows Jake (Jude Law), whose business The Black Rabbit is threatened by his brother Vince (Jason Bateman), whose return could destroy everything.

Crime Scene Zero — Stream on Netflix September 23, 2025 Netflix Live your crime thriller dreams with this reality show, which turns players into detectives and suspects. The goal? Figure out who's the criminal.

House of Guinness — Stream on Netflix September 25, 2025 Ben Blackall/Netflix And if you're a period drama fan, then tune into House of Guinness. This Netflix show tells the story of the Guinness family after creating the iconic brewery — and how the death of patriarch Benjamin Guinness affects the rest of the family forever.

Wayward — Stream on Netflix September 25, 2025 Netflix Psychological thriller Wayward tells the story of a small town — and the sinister details of its "troubled teen industry." I've already got chills.

My Life With The Walter Boys Season 2 — Stream On Netflix Now Netflix It's also the perfect chance to catch up on My Life With the Walter Boys, which dropped its second season on Netflix at the end of August. The season sees Jackie return to Silver Falls...and have to live with the consequences of kissing Cole & ditching Alex. It won't be long before we get season 3, too!

