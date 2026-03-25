'Task' Season 2 News: Mahershala Ali Joins the Cast as Rival Agent

The Task finale might have started off with some heartbreak after a shocking episode 6, but it ended on a more hopeful note than I could have hoped for. And after the ending, fans were wondering: Will there be a Task season 2? Well, we have good news: we're getting some brand new episodes, even though the show was originally billed as a limited series! Keep reading for everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest update on Task season 2 before it comes to HBO.

Who's in the Task cast with Mark Ruffalo? HBO The cast of Task season 1 includes some amazing names, and we just got word that The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Spider-Verse, and Jurassic World: Rebirth star Mahershala Ali is joining the upcoming season as Eddie Barnes, a rival DEA agent in Philadelphia. Here's the season 1 cast: Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis

as Tom Brandis Tom Pelphrey ​ as Robbie Prendergrast ​

Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast

as Maeve Prendergrast Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso

as Anthony Grasso Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton

as Aleah Clinton Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward

as Cliff Broward Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover

as Lizzie Stover Owen Teague as Peaches Pollard

as Peaches Pollard Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis

as Emily Brandis Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty

as Kathleen McGinty Jamie McShane as Perry Dorazo

as Perry Dorazo Sam Keeley as Jayson Wilkes

as Jayson Wilkes Phoebe Fox as Sara

What is Task season 2 about? HBO Max Task season 2 will continue the story of the first season as Tom takes on a brand new team. But “the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target," according to the official logline. Writer Brad Ingelsby said in a statement, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO's unwavering support of TASK from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”

How many episodes are in Task? HBO There are 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025

"Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025

"Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025

"Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025

"All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025

"Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "A Still Small Voice" premiered on HBO Max October 19, 2025

Is Task a limited series? HBO Task was originally created and put out with the intention of it being a limited series, but if HBO wants to turn Task into a long-running show after season 2, I wouldn't be surprised!

Where is Maeve going at the end of Task? HBO After getting all of Robbie's money (and Tom allowing her to keep it), Maeve takes her cousins and leaves Delco. It's not officially confirmed where she's going, but one thing's for sure: she's headed to greener pastures.

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This post has been updated.