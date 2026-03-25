Time to rewatch season 1.
'Task' Season 2 News: Mahershala Ali Joins the Cast as Rival Agent
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Task finale might have started off with some heartbreak after a shocking episode 6, but it ended on a more hopeful note than I could have hoped for. And after the ending, fans were wondering: Will there be a Task season 2? Well, we have good news: we're getting some brand new episodes, even though the show was originally billed as a limited series! Keep reading for everything we know.
Keep reading for the latest update on Task season 2 before it comes to HBO.
Who's in the Task cast with Mark Ruffalo?
HBO
The cast of Task season 1 includes some amazing names, and we just got word that The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Spider-Verse, and Jurassic World: Rebirth star Mahershala Ali is joining the upcoming season as Eddie Barnes, a rival DEA agent in Philadelphia.
Here's the season 1 cast:
- Mark Ruffalo as Tom Brandis
- Tom Pelphrey as Robbie Prendergrast
- Emilia Jones as Maeve Prendergrast
- Fabien Frankel as Anthony Grasso
- Thuso Mbedu as Aleah Clinton
- Raúl Castillo as Cliff Broward
- Alison Oliver as Lizzie Stover
- Owen Teague as Peaches Pollard
- Silvia Dionicio as Emily Brandis
- Martha Plimpton as Kathleen McGinty
- Jamie McShane as Perry Dorazo
- Sam Keeley as Jayson Wilkes
- Phoebe Fox as Sara
What is Task season 2 about?
HBO Max
Task season 2 will continue the story of the first season as Tom takes on a brand new team. But “the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target," according to the official logline.
Writer Brad Ingelsby said in a statement, “We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO's unwavering support of TASK from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire TASK team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”
How many episodes are in Task?
HBO
There are 7 episodes in the first season of Task. It's currently airing every week on Sundays. Here's the full schedule:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Crossings" premiered on HBO Max September 7, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Family Statements" premiered on HBO Max September 14, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Nobody's Stronger Than Forgiveness" premiered on HBO Max September 21, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 "All Roads" premiered on HBO Max September 28, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Vagrants" premiered on HBO Max October 5, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river." premiered on HBO Max October 12, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 "A Still Small Voice" premiered on HBO Max October 19, 2025
Is Task a limited series?
HBO
Task was originally created and put out with the intention of it being a limited series, but if HBO wants to turn Task into a long-running show after season 2, I wouldn't be surprised!
Where is Maeve going at the end of Task?
HBO
After getting all of Robbie's money (and Tom allowing her to keep it), Maeve takes her cousins and leaves Delco. It's not officially confirmed where she's going, but one thing's for sure: she's headed to greener pastures.
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch newsletter for even more TV news!
This post has been updated.