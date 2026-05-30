Here are the best new shows premiering during the summer of 2026.

There are so many incredible new TV shows coming in the summer of 2026 that I can barely keep them all straight. Not to mention all the great summer movies to add to your calendar too! Whether you're into comedies, romance shows , or thrillers , there's something for you this summer.

Not Suitable for Work – Watch on Hulu June 2, 2026 Hulu Mindy Kahling's new comedy follows five friends who live in the same building in Murray Hill, Manhattan. Their crazy work lives are only matched by their crazy personal lives, and if you're missing shows like Friends and New Girl, you definitely need to tune in.

Cape Fear – Watch on Apple TV June 5, 2026 Apple TV Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson star in this new thriller from Apple TV about a happily-married couple who are enjoying the beautiful life they've built...until a killer from the past gets out of prison and shows up. That's definitely not the kind of surprise I'm looking for in life.

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video June 10, 2026 Prime Video This summer show follows Percy (Sadie Soverall) as a tragedy brings her back to Barry's Bay. It's been 10 years since she made the biggest mistake of her life, and now she has to own up to it — and face Sam (Matt Cornett) and Charlie (Michael Bradway).

Sweet Magnolias season 5 — Watch on Netflix June 11, 2026 Netflix Sweet Magnolias is finally back! In addition to plenty of romantic moments, this summer show is all about friendship and family, which I'm always happy to have back on my screen.

House Of The Dragon Season 3 – Watch on HBO Max June 21, 2026 HBO Max House of the Dragon revolves around the House of Targaryen from Game of Thrones. This ruthless (and powerful) line definitely made a name for themselves in the original series, and the prequel show tells even more of their story.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 – Watch on Netflix June 25, 2026 Netflix Avatar season 2 finds Aang (Gordon Cormier) after he and his friends successfully saved the Northern Water Tribe from invading the Fire Nation. Now it's up to Aang, Katara, and Sokka to convince the Earth King to help them.

Elle — Watch on Prime Video July 1, 2026 Prime Video This Legally Blonde prequel is the perfect summer show! We'll see Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) during her high school years, and offers a sneak peek into the experiences that shaped the character we all know and love.

Little House on the Prairie – Watch on Netflix July 9, 2026 Netflix Netflix is bringing us a new take on Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic novel. This summer show tells the story of the Ingalls family as they move out West from Wisconsin — and all the danger, adventures, and community waiting for them.

The Five-Star Weekend – Watch on Peacock July 9, 2026 Greg Gayne/Peacock The Five-Star Weekend follows author and cook Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner) after a horrible loss. Brokenhearted and hoping for a fresh start, she brings her friends — a childhood BFF, a friend from her 20s and her 30s, and a unexpected fifth guest — to her Nantucket house in Nantucket for a weekend none of them will forget.

Lucky – Watch on Apple TV July 15, 2026 Apple TV Drew Starkey and Anya Taylor-Joy take center stage in this thriller, which follows Anya's character Lucky as she's forced to return to a life of crime she tried to leave in the past.

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix July 23, 2026 Netflix Ransom Canyon season 2 will answer all the questions we had at the end of season 1: will Quinn (Minka Kelly) and Stanton (Josh Duhamel) make up? And what's up with Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife?!

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video August 5, 2026 Who's in the Sterling Point cast? Prime Video This new show takes 17-year-old Annie (Ella Rubin) and her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) on an adventure after they learn their estranged grandfather left them land in Canada. They move with their adoptive father (Jay Duplass), and find plenty of secrets, friendships, and romance along the way.

Ted Lasso Season 4 – Watch on Apple TV August 5, 2026 Apple TV Ted Lasso is back in Richmond, and is dead set on coaching a second division women's football team. This is sure to have all the heart and humor you love about the first three seasons, with a fresh new feel!

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