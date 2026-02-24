Sick of scrolling? These are the perfect analog escape.
From 'Cherry Baby' to 'Our Perfect Storm': The Most Anticipated Books of 2026
Here are the most anticipated books of 2026!
Amazon
Whidbey
Whidbey is T Kira Madden’s debut novel, coming seven years after her memoir Long Live the Tribe of Motherless Girls. The mystery follows a dark story of a criminal who is murdered, leaving his victims to deal with confusion and the trauma from what has happened to them.
Release date: March 10th
Amazon
Villa Coco: A Novel
In this adorable summer romance by Andrew Sean Greer, a young man travels to Italy to work for a woman named Coco. However, while he’s there, he ends up searching for Coco’s long-lost love.
Release date: June 9th
Amazon
Our Perfect Storm
This is the only best-friends-to-lovers book you need, written by Carley Fortune. The protagonists have been thick as thieves since the fourth grade, and their friendship is put to the test in adulthood, when they decide to go on a honeymoon together after Frankie’s fiancé dumps her the morning after their wedding. Will they finally admit they have feelings for each other?
Release date: May 5th
Amazon
American Fantasy
Emma Straub has a gift for writing stories that feel like a long lunch with your smartest friend. In American Fantasy, she takes the "divorce recovery" trope and turns it on its head by adding a dash of '90s nostalgia. A 50-year-old woman, a cruise ship, and a former boy band member might sound like the setup for a sitcom, but under Straub’s pen, it becomes a deeply moving meditation on friendship and the unexpected ways we heal. It’s exactly the kind of "analog" human connection we’re all craving right now.
Release date: April 7th
Amazon
The Missed Connection
This is certainly a fascinating story by Tia Williams. The anti-dating Sasha Cruz falls in love with an Italian man on a flight to Paris. While she only means to start a small search for him, she accidentally gets a lot more people involved in tracking down who could be the love of her life.
Release date: June 16th
Amazon
Honey: A Novel
Honey is by Imani Thompson. It’s sure to catch some eyes and possibly some criticism. However, it likely has a lot more depth than it seems. Yrsa is frustrated and bored, so when she accidentally kills a man, she becomes addicted. Of course, since she’s only killing bad men, it doesn’t make her a bad person, right?
Release date: May 5th
Amazon
All My Dead Cats and Other Losses
This is the ultimate book for understanding grief. Author s.e. smith gains insight from experts on the subject, including funeral directors, philosophers, and therapists who specialize in the discomfort of mourning.
Release date: July 28th
Amazon
Cherry Baby
If there is anyone who can lure us away from our phones, it’s Rainbow Rowell. In Cherry Baby, she tackles the heavy reality of living in someone else's shadow—specifically, the shadow of a famous comic book character based on your own life. This isn't just a romance; it’s a sharp, witty exploration of reclaiming your identity. When Cherry meets someone who has absolutely no idea who "Cherry Baby" is, the result is a top-tier, high-stakes emotional reset that reminds us why Rowell is the queen of the genre.
Release date: April 14th
Looking for more book and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.