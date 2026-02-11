Season 1 of The Night Manager was applauded by fans and critics alike as one of the most prestigious thriller drama shows to ever air on BBC One. It swept audiences away with its rich ensemble cast, crackling on-screen tension, brilliant script, and endless plot twists. While shows with this level of success usually continue on with a second season, The Night Manager was left alone for a whole decade before a long-awaited season 2 finally aired this January on Prime Video.

While many fans waited on bated breath for the return of the high-stakes drama, most agreed that the end result didn’t live up to their expectations. In fact, many felt the new season was a predictable knockoff of season 1. But the best news here is that we're officially getting a season 3, which makes me even more excited to see what the future of the story looks like.

I’m certainly not alone in this thought process. Here’s what everyone has to say about the decade-awaited series return of The Night Manager.

Wait, so is there a Night Manager season 3? Prime Video Yes, The Night Manager is getting a third season (the show was renewed for both seasons 2 and 3 in April of 2024). We don't have a release date for the new episodes quite yet. But considering filming for season 2 ended about a year before the season premiered in January 2026, we can expect to wait a little. Hopefully we'll be able to watch season 3 in 2027, but either way, there's a very good chance we won't have to wait another 10 years.

Where can I watch The Night Manager season 3? Prime Video The Night Manager season 3 will be available to stream on Prime Video, which is where you can watch season 2 now.

Who Stars In The Prime Video Series? Prime Video The original series has a phenomenal cast, including Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Coleman, Hugh Laurie, and Elizabeth Debicki. Fortunately, we get to see a bunch of the original castmates return for the second season, where new tensions unfold on screen. There’s also the edition of Camila Morrone, best known as Camila Alvarez in Prime’s Daisy Jones & The Six, and Mexican actor Diego Calva.

How many episodes are in The Night Manager season 3? Prime Video Both seasons 1 and 2 have six episodes, so we can expect the third season to have the same amount.

What Are Critics Saying About The Long-Awaited Return of the Series? Prime Video According to many critics, the new season of The Night Manager is a total snooze fest that doesn’t feel fresh. One critic wrote on USA Today, “It reads like any boring airport thriller you pick up to get through a long flight. Maybe that’s good enough for some people...Most of us, however, can manage without it.”