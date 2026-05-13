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Five design ideas for a laundry room you'll actually want to spend time in.

This Stunning Before & After Proves Your Laundry Room Doesn't Have To Be Boring

laundry room design
Zimmerman Media
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezMay 13, 2026
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

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For years, laundry rooms have been treated as purely functional spaces — tucked behind closed doors and designed with little more than efficiency in mind. But designers are increasingly rethinking these overlooked rooms as opportunities for creativity, personality, and even relaxation. Barrett Cooke, principal of architecture and design studio Arterberry Cooke, transformed one stale, all-white laundry room into a sweet retreat that feels more like a boutique studio than a chore zone.

Inspired by the surrounding landscape and the home’s 1920s history, Cooke leaned into color, style, and thoughtful functionality to completely reimagine the space. The result is a lesson in how good design can elevate even the most boring daily rituals.

Here are the laundry room design lessons worth stealing from this stunning transformation.

THE BEFORE - EEK!

Laundry room with washer, dryer, and tiled floor, surrounded by windows and cabinets.

Courtesy of Arterberry Cooke

Most laundry rooms feel pretty utilitarian — stark, uninspired, and designed solely for chores. But Cooke saw potential in this all-white space, transforming it into a warm, joyful retreat used for more than just laundry. Framed by beautiful mountain views, the room now invites you to linger rather than rush through loads of laundry.

1. Treat The Laundry Room Like Any Other Designed Space

Cozy kitchen nook with flowers, framed portrait, and stained glass window decor.

Zimmerman Media

Instead of approaching the room as a hidden utility area, Cooke designed it with the same level of attention typically reserved for kitchens or living rooms. The goal was to create a multifunctional retreat, one that felt joyful rather than purely task-oriented.

That mindset shift instantly changes the design approach. Decorative millwork, layered lighting, statement tile, and curated hardware all help the space feel cozy and elevated instead of sterile.

2. Lean Into Bold Color

Cozy pink laundry room with cabinets, patterned floor, and a window view.

Zimmerman Media

One of the room’s standout features is its fearless use of color. The existing windows were painted in Dunn Edwards’ deep green shade “Midnight Garden,” framing the gorgeous views of the gardens and San Gabriel Mountains beyond. Meanwhile, the custom cabinetry was finished in a soft Rose Mauve that adds warmth and personality, and matches the custom Fireclay tile with bold geometric patterns.

The takeaway? Laundry rooms are the perfect place to experiment with moodier or more playful hues you may hesitate to use elsewhere in the home. Since these rooms are often smaller, bold color choices can feel playful and fun instead of overwhelming.

3. Design For Multi-Use

Cozy kitchen corner with lavender cabinets, green windows, and rustic decor.

Zimmerman Media

Perhaps the smartest element of the redesign is that the room no longer functions solely as a laundry room. Through thoughtful millwork and expanded counter space, Cooke incorporated a dedicated desk area for painting, crafting, or simply enjoying the mountain views.

Multifunctionality is one of the biggest shifts happening in home design right now, especially as homeowners look to maximize every square foot. A laundry room can also become a mudroom, wrapping station, craft nook, or home office extension with the right layout.

4. Add Personality Through Materials

Purple cabinets with decorative glass, marble counter, and basket with rolled towel.

Zimmerman Media

One reason this space feels so special is the mix of unexpected materials. Semi-precious stone cabinet hardware and a custom faucet with ceramic handles nod to Art Deco glamour and the '20s era of the home.

Even practical spaces benefit from details that feel personal and collected. Think beyond standard chrome hardware and builder-grade finishes — small material upgrades can dramatically shift the energy of a room.

5. Don’t Forget Statement Lighting (And Natural Light)

Cozy laundry room with mauve cabinets and open windows showcasing a lush garden view.

Zimmerman Media

The finishing touch came in the form of sculptural Kelly Wearstler light fixtures, which add drama and sophistication. Lighting is often overlooked in utility spaces, but swapping harsh overhead fixtures for something decorative instantly makes the room feel more elevated and welcoming.

Cooke used the room’s generous bank of windows as the anchor for the entire design. Rather than minimizing them, she emphasized them with rich paint and stained glass inlays that create a beautiful play of light throughout the day.

At the end of the day, this redesign proves that practical spaces deserve beauty too. A laundry room can become less of a dreaded chore station and more of a creative, inspiring part of the home.

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interior design tipshome decorlaundrypaint colorshome

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