12 "Outdated" Kitchen Trends You Should Ditch In 2025 (But You Probably Have)
Kitchen renovations are no joke – they're a major investment, so you’ll want to think twice before committing to fleeting trends — especially for big-ticket items like cabinets, countertops, and appliances. I’ll admit it: I’m still without a backsplash five years later because I can’t commit! While it’s perfectly fine to follow your heart if you love a particular look, kitchens can quickly feel outdated when you lean too heavily on short-lived fads. To help you create a timeless, stylish space, we’ve rounded up outdated kitchen trends to avoid — and easy ways to modernize if your kitchen is stuck in the past.
1. All-White Kitchens
The all-white kitchen craze has officially run its course, often feeling cold and sterile — like say a doctor’s office. Today’s kitchens are all about warmth and character, with palettes in soft neutrals, earthy greens, or bold, moody shades like oxblood and midnight blue. Choose a color that speaks to you for a timeless, inviting space you'll love for years to come.
2. Granite Countertops
This early 2000s trend has been overdone and feels so dated now. Marble, sleek quartz, even butcher block are more classic choices.
3. Ornate Cabinetry
The color and detail of this traditional kitchen feels drab and dated. Instead, look for flat-panel or Shaker-style cabinets with clean, minimal lines.
4. Farmhouse Decor
This kitchen is a lesson is don'ts. The grey vinyl flooring (especially hideous!), farmhouse stools, and white cabinetry hail from a decades-old trend that needs to disappear in 2025.
5. Glass Mosaic TilesGlass mosaics, popular in the 2000s and 2010s, tend to lean toward a transitional aesthetic, which is the opposite of an organic, minimalist, or vintage-inspired design kitchen are craving now. The grout lines are bit difficult to clean too between all the tiny tiles. Zellige tile or a slab of marble are a more sophisticated look for today's kitchens.
6. Black & WhiteThe stark contrast between black and white can come across as harsh and overly dramatic, a look that peaked in the 2010s. The farmhouse sign doesn't help warm it up either. Soften the look with earthy, natural tones.
7. Subway Tile
Subway tile is classic, so there’s no need to rip it out if it still brings you joy. However, the white subway tile paired with dark grout has overstayed its welcome. This overdone trend became so ubiquitous that it lost its charm and individuality, leaving kitchens looking more cookie-cutter than full of character.
8. Industrial Lighting
This nod to the past needs to, sorry, stay in the past. Look for organic, natural forms and lighting that reflects your kitchen's unique aesthetic.
9. Tuscan Style
This rustic kitchen feels dated with its heavy, ornate features like dark wood cabinetry and trim. Go for clean, brighter spaces.
10. Tile Countertops
Natural stone, marble, and wood are trending for 2025. Grout-filled countertops like this one are not. Time to go!
11. Moroccan Mosaic Tile
Kitchens are becoming elegant places to cook, eat, and gather. This busy design can look cheap. The white mid-century Eames-style chairs, sorry to say, are also out.
12. Barn Doors
Using barn doors between the kitchen and other spaces is a look that is officially out. They proved to be not that functional and the look is now dated and too kitschy. Buh bye!
