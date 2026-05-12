'Every Year After' Trailer: Prime Video's New Summer Romance Will Fill the 'TSITP' Void

I just finished reading Carley Fortune's Our Perfect Storm, and if I wasn't already excited for Every Year After (based on Fortune's Every Summer After)...yeah I am now. The new show follows Percy (Sadie Soverall) as she returns to Barry's Bay a decade after making a massive mistake. We'll also see Matt Cornett as Sam Florek and Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek, and even though this show isn't copy-paste The Summer I Turned Pretty, there is one moment in the new footage that felt like the perfect wink to Jenny Han's hit show.

Check out the first trailer for Every Year After, on Prime Video summer 2026!

The Every Year After trailer gives us even more info about the new show: Percy is back in Barry's Bay for the funeral of Sam and Charlie's mom (who was like a second mom to her) — and it looks like this is her one last chance at her first love with Sam...even though he's got a new girlfriend. High stakes and even higher tension...but what else is new?

The new look at Prime Video's YA lineup features a first glimpse at The Love Hypothesis, The Devil's Mouth, and Clashing Through the Snow — all of which I'm over the moon for. But in the video, we also get a sneak peek of Percy in what I can assume is her arrival at Barry's Bay.

Prime Video Every Summer After is coming to Prime Video on June 10, 2026. The cast includes Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam, Michael Bradway as Charlie, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Can't get enough of all things Carley Fortune, beachy summer romance, and Every Year After? Carley Fortune's This Summer Will Be Different is Officially Coming to Netflix!

This post has been updated.