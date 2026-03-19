Off Campus is coming to Prime Video this spring and after a first look at the hockey romance dropped, the streamer also released the first teaser — and it's definitely steamy. (Considering we see Garrett washing off in the team showers...I do mean that literally). The show is the perfect opposites-attract romance that BookTok lovers will devour, and we have the latest update.

Keep reading to watch the first trailer for Off Campus before it premieres on Prime Video May 13, 2026.

Watch the new 'Off Campus' trailer now! Off Campus — which has 8 episodes FYI — will follow music major Hannah Wells (Elle Bright), who agrees to help tutor the talk of the town: college hockey star Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). In exchange, he'll help her get the attention of her crush, but it doesn't take long for these two to develop real feelings for each other — no matter how complicated it makes everything. In the trailer, not only do we get a glimpse of Hannah catching Garrett in the shower, but we also see them start to fall for each other, some parties, and some hockey of course.

“Garrett is really constantly wrestling with control—over his life, over his output on the ice, over his academics, over everything. He’s constantly fighting for control over his individuality,” Cameli told Teen Vogue. “When he meets Hannah, he sees this freedom and passion, and she has this spirit. She really brings certain things out of him that are not innate to him, which is really beautiful. As he starts to fall in love, he starts to get closer to those parts of himself—and you see him wrestling with control even further.” “There’s different episodes for Hannah and Garrett where they both truly realize the effect that the other has had on them,” Bright says, adding that Garrett's "protectiveness and just overall genuine kindness leads her to really trust him with big steps in her life.”

Off Campus is coming to Prime Video on May 13, 2026. Stay updated on the show (and season 2!) by following Brit + Co on Instagram.