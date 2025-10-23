Meet The Cast of Prime Video's Highly-Anticipated Hockey Romance 'Off Campus'

If your guilty pleasure is “fake relationship” romance books, you’re not alone. For those who are unfamiliar with this particular trope within the romance genre, it centers around two characters who seemingly have nothing in common. In fact, they usually have heated friction with one another, but external circumstances bring the pair together in order to craft a “fake relationship.” Despite the fact that they’re complete opposites, the two pretend to be in a romance for the public’s sake in order to receive a desired outcome. But what happens when their faux-romance ends up becoming genuine? What happens when real feelings get involved in the mix? A big mess, that’s what! And that’s precisely why I’m such a fan of The Deal by Elle Kennedy, AKA the book Prime Video's Off Campus TV show is adapted from.

Who's in the 'Off Campus' cast? Netflix Elle Bright Elle Bright stars as Hannah Wells, our leading lady for Off Campus. The actress best known for her small role as Young Kate Middleton on The Crown.

Showtime Steve Howey Steve Howey joins the cast as Phil Graham, Garrett's father. Howey is no stranger to the screen, starring in some of our favorite shows like Shameless, High Potential, and Dead to Me.

HBO Max Mika Abdalla Mika Abdalla will play Allie Hayes in Prime Video's Off Campus. Most notably, you've seen her in HBO Max's The Pitt and USA's Suits LA.

Stephen Kalyn plays Dean Di Laurentis in this hockey romance adaptation. He's starred in other shows like Gen V and Cruel Intentions.

Joining the cast as John Tucker is Jalen Thomas Brooks. Jalen played our fave nurse Mateo on The Pitt, so we can't wait to see him in Off Campus.

Disney Antonio Cipriano Our John Logan will be played by Antonio Cipriano. Broadway girlies will know him from that Hadestown cover with Renée Rapp (you know the one), but everyone else has likely seen him in projects like Harlan Coben's Shelter and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

HBO Max Josh Heuston Josh Heuston joins the cast as Justin, after playing roles in Dune: Prophecy and Thor: Love and Thunder.

ABC Francesca Bianchi Francesca Bianchi takes on the role of Cindy in Off Campus. She's been in other projects like A Million Little Things and The Order.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video Khobe Clarke Khobe Clarke rounds out the Off Campus cast as Beau Maxwell. He's appeared in shows such as Cruel Intentions, Firefly Lane, and Yellowjackets.

​What Is 'Off Campus' About? Prime Video The upcoming hockey romance series takes the classic fake relationship romance trope and incorporates its own unique twist. In the story, university students Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham run in completely different circles. While Hannah is a music major who prefers her studies and solitude, Garrett is the all-star hockey champion who is used to being lifted up by teammates and cheered on by large crowds. Unfortunately, his academic priorities have taken a back seat due to his athletic career, which is the ultimate no-no for anyone who wants to stay on the hockey team. He needs the help of a tutor, which is exactly where Hannah comes in. At first, Hannah has no interest in helping out Garrett, since she needs to focus on her musicianship and doesn’t have the time to tutor some jock. But when she realizes they can both get something out of the experience, Hannah agrees to help Garrett, but on one condition. He must pretend to be her boyfriend in public spaces in order to make her crush jealous. It’s the perfect plan, right? Eh…. not really. Especially when feelings between Garrett and Hannah secretly become genuine. How can these two continue to fake a romance when it turns out there’s nothing fake about it? And will the couple be able to navigate a potential spark when they run in completely different social circles?

When does 'Off Campus' come out? Prime Video The series will be available for streaming on Prime Video in 2026.

