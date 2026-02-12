Off Campus lovers, I've got great news for you: Prime Video has already renewed the new hockey romance show (based on the books by Elle Kennedy) for a second season — and the first season hasn't even premiered yet! Season 1 is coming to the streamer in May 2026, but thankfully fans don't have to worry about an unresolved cliffhanger or wait for news on whether the series is cancelled. Thank you Prime!

Here's the latest news on Off Campus season 2 before the first season premieres on Prime Video in May 2026.

'Off Campus' season 2 is coming sooner than you'd expect! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) Prime Video announced the news of season 2 with an Instagram post on February 12. "Three words to describe our feelings right now: Crazy. Awesome. Insane," the caption reads. And if we're excited, you can only imagine how the cast feels! The video features the main cast finding out that they get to go right back to set after the press tour wraps and you can just feel the emotions radiating off the video.

Is there a release date for the Off Campus series? Prime Video But this is also great news for fans because if the show is debuting in May 2026, that means the press tour will finish ahead of the summer — and that filming will likely take place starting in May or June. IMDb reports that the first season filmed from June to October 2025, so if the second season follows that schedule, we could see season 2 in May of 2027.

Who's starring in Prime Video's Off Campus show? Prime Video The cast for Off Campus includes quite a few faces you might recognize. Ella Bright (The Crown) stars as Hannah Wells alongside Belmont Cameli (Until Dawn) as Garrett Graham. Josh Heuston plays Justin, while Mika Abdalla plays Allie, and Antonio Cipriano, Stephen Kalyn, and Jalen Thomas Brooks appear as Logan, Dean, and Tucker. We'll also see Steve Howey as Phil Graham and Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell.

Wait, what is Off Campus even about? Prime Video Off Campus is totally giving One Tree Hill season 1 — when music major Hannah decides to tutor hockey player Garrett, he agrees to help her get the attention of her crush Justin. But the closer Hannah and Garrett get to each other, the more they realize what they're looking for might just be right in front of them.

