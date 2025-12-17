Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

We're falling in love! ❄️

The 9 Best Ice Skating & Hockey Romance Movies To Binge Watch While You Wait For 'Off Campus'

ice skating hockey romance movies
Rafy/Walt Disney Pictures
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryDec 17, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
I can hardly wait for the beloved rom-com series Off Campus, based on Elle Kennedy's iconic novels, which means I need plenty of ice skating and hockey romances to hold me over until then. As a certified romance novel enthusiast, I love getting lost in stories that are steamy enough to melt all the ice off the rink.

The hockey and ice skating romance genre is super niche, I know, but it’s garnered a surprisingly big fanbase over the years, ever since Kennedy’s books became best-sellers. Well, if you, like me, can’t wait for the upcoming rom-com Off Campus, there are a ton of cute films within the ice skating and hockey genre that’ll sustain you until the series premieres. Here are the best ones.

Keep reading for the best ice skating & hockey romance movies you can watch right now.

​The Cutting Edge movies — Stream on Prime Video

the cutting edge ice skating hockey movie

MGM Studios

What happens when a stuck-up and meticulous ice skater pairs up with a laid-back hockey player for the ultimate Olympic prize? Will their differences get in the way, or is it the ultimate recipe for their undeniable chemistry? All of these movies are great for anyone who loves an enemies-to-lovers romance.

Ice Princess — Stream on Disney+

ice princess

Rafy/Walt Disney Studios

Ice Princess is a foundational movie for any ice skating and hockey romance lover. The movie, about a math nerd who uses her skills to improve her skating, is a must-watch!

Taking A Shot At Love — Stream on Tubi & Hallmark+

Taking A Shot At Love

Hallmark Media

What happens when a former ballerina and an ex-hockey player fall in love? Will they inspire one another to return to their passion? Or is it too late?

​Frozen In Love — Stream on Hallmark+

\u200bFrozen In Love hockey romance movie

Hallmark Media

I’m obsessed with this classic opposites-attract romance movie, which stars none other than the queen of rom-coms herself, Rachel Leigh Cook. The movie centers on a mousey bookstore owner (Cook) who ends up working side by side with a bad-boy hockey player (Niall Matter) despite their never-ending differences. The chemistry is off the charts, y’all.

​Love On Ice — Stream on Hallmark+

\u200bLove On Ice hallmark movie

Hallmark Media

What happens when a figure skating champion and an ambitious coach fall in love? This film is pure escapist fun and successfully fills the void before Off Campus premieres.

​Ice Dreams — Stream on Xumo Play

ice dreams

Hallmark Media

Here’s a heartfelt rom-com starring one of my favorite actresses of all time, the legendary Shelley Long. The actress, best known for her role as Diane in Cheers, delivers the charm once more in this sweet movie about an ex-pro ice skater full of strength and triumph amid endless setbacks.

​Ice Castles — Stream on Tubi

ice castles

Columbia Pictures

Ice Castles is a classic from the ‘70s, and an absolute must-watch for fans of the ice skating genre. It centers around a girl who was blinded in a tragic accident and must overcome her reclusive lifestyle to return to her favorite sport.

Champions: A Love Story — Buy on Amazon Prime

champions a love story

Warner Bros. Pictures

I guess ice skating romance movies were all the rage in the 1970s, because here’s another classic within the genre. This TV movie is filled with gripping storylines and interesting development between the romantic leads as they train for an important championship.

​Blades Of Glory — Stream on Paramount+

\u200bBlades Of Glory ice skating hockey romance movies

Paramount Pictures

While mainly a comedy, the film (about two rivals who decide to team up) does have some sweet romantic elements, starring Will Ferrell, Jon Heder, and the ultimate queen of romantic leading roles, Jenna Fischer (aka Pam Beesley from The Office). Honestly, one of the most hilarious movies I’ve ever seen, and it still holds up to this day.

