Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo
Badge
Diaper Genie®

From registry must-haves to solid foods, here’s your guide to the first year.

From Bump to Baby Bliss: Our New Parenthood Guide

Family enjoying quality time with their baby in a bright, cozy living room.
Genevieve Lesieur
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezOct 02, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Welcome to the sweet and surprising world of new parenthood. From sleepless nights to snuggly mornings, it can be messy but also so rewarding and full of love. Together with Diaper Genie, we’re here to inspire and support you as you prepare for life with your baby, celebrating the emotional highs and real-life moments along the way.

​Pregnancy: The Beginning of the Journey

Two Diaper Genie boxes on a white chair with a flower cushion.

Genevieve Lesieur

The first flutter on the ultrasound screen, the first kick you feel at night — pregnancy is full of core memories that will stay with you forever. Along with the excitement comes plenty of change, from physical changes to preparing your home and building a registry. This is a season of dreaming and planning, and while no one can fully prepare you for everything that comes next, these months give you a chance to get ready for the wild and wonderful ride of parenthood.

Woman tending to baby in a modern, minimalist nursery.

Genevieve Lesieur

Here are some registry and nursery essentials, according to B+C moms:

  • Swaddle blankets
  • Diapers
  • NEW Diaper Genie Deluxe Pail (a lifesaver!)
  • Changing station
  • Convertible crib (because babies turn into toddlers faster than you’d think!)
  • Baby monitor
  • Stroller
  • Convertible car seat
  • Grooming and bathing supplies
  • Bottles and/or breastfeeding pump
  • Nursing pillow
  • High chair
  • Baby carrier
For generations, parents have trusted Diaper Genie and here’s why: the new hands-free stainless steel Deluxe Pail, available exclusively at Walmart, offers advanced odor control and holds up to 42 newborn diapers, giving you more time to focus on bonding instead of constant cleanup.

The Newborn Days: Love Meets Exhaustion

Man in white shirt lifts baby in a bright room.

Genevieve Lesieur

The first few weeks after bringing your baby home are a blur of round-the-clock feedings, diaper changes, and sweet newborn snuggles. You’ll marvel at tiny toes and hold your breath through the first middle-of-the-night cries. These early days are tender and raw, and it’s okay if it feels overwhelming. The truth is, every parent is figuring it out as they go. Small comforts make a big difference, whether it’s a warm cup of coffee, a supportive text from a friend, or a product that helps make everyday tasks easier.

You’ll start to find a rhythm that works for your family. Naps become more predictable, routines start to stick, and while you may not always “nap when they nap,” giving yourself even 10 minutes to rest or recharge counts as self-care.

​The First Six Months: Growing Together

Woman playing with baby on a mat in a cozy, light nursery.

Genevieve Lesieur

By three months, you’ll start to see more of your baby’s personality shine through and it’s the BEST! Smiles, giggles, and first attempts at rolling over will melt your heart and remind you why the long nights are worth it. Around six months, solids enter the scene — which means more messes, more laundry, and yes, more diapers. Having tools that fit seamlessly into your life — like the Diaper Genie Deluxe Pail — keeps your space feeling fresh and calm. With close to dozens of diaper changes a day, you’ll be thankful for its easy glide hands-free opening.

Baby in a highchair with mashed avocado and banana on the tray.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Pediatricians recommend starting with these first foods when your baby hits 6 months:

  • Iron-rich foods like fortified baby cereals, puréed protein (chicken, turkey, beef), lentils, or beans.
  • Puréed veggies and fruits like apples, avocados, bananas, carrots, peas, pears, squash, and sweet potatoes.
  • Plain full-fat yogurt with no added sugar.

​The First Year: Big Milestones, Bigger Love

Parents sitting on floor with baby during tummy time in a bright, cozy room.

Genevieve Lesieur

By the time your baby turns one, you’ll look back in awe at how much has changed. First words, first steps, and first birthday candles mark a year of growth not only for your baby but for you as a parent. The journey from bump to baby bliss is a mix of magic and mess — and through it all, you’ll discover a deeper strength, patience, and love than you knew you had. With a little more sleep (finally!) and a rhythm that feels like your own, you’re hitting your stride. Parenthood will keep evolving, but now you’re ready to meet each new challenge with a little more confidence than before.

​A Sidekick for the Messy Moments

Woman holding baby, smiling, while disposing diaper in a white nursery.

Genevieve Lesieur

Parenthood is full of surprises — some heart-melting, some hilariously messy. And while there’s no manual for the journey, there are tools that make everyday life a little smoother. Trust us, if there’s one thing you’ll want on your registry, the new stainless steel Diaper Genie Deluxe Pail is one of them. It makes diaper disposal easier, and the odor-locking technology of the refill keeps your nursery smelling fresh. Holding up to 42 newborn diapers, it’s one of those little things that makes the everyday a bit easier, so you can focus on the moments that really matter.

parenting tipsnew momssponsoredparenting

The Latest

Off Campus Prime Video
TV

BookTok Alert! Don’t Miss The First Look At Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus’ Hockey Romance

jk rowling controversy
Celebrity News

J.K. Rowling Just Called Emma Watson "Ignorant." Here's What Happened.

lioness season 3 paramount plus
TV

Nicole Kidman's 'Lioness' Season 3 Is On Its Way! Here's When To Expect New Episodes.

taylor swift jimmy fallon tonight show
Celebrity News

So, Taylor Swift Might Surprise Us On 'SNL' This Weekend

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit