20 Parenting Quotes For When It Gets Tough
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
On the days where motherhood feels incredibly tough, I like to reset my brain by looking at parenting quotes. They may not stem from an expert's POV, but they sure remind me I'm not alone. They also have the ability to make me cackle and remember I'll probably laugh about something that happened later.
I'm a recovering perfectionist, so I'm unabashedly calling myself out by saying that some things aren't worth losing sleep or being stressed over. From one sleep-deprived mama to the next, we need all the joy and rest we can get because our babies deserve a mommy who's not overstimulated all the time.
Still, I know how hard it can be to make sure you're being there for your little ones and yourself. Here's 20 thoughtful parenting quotes to remember when things get tough.
Funny & Light-Hearted Parenting Quotes
Parenting quotes aren't always full of thoughtful advice. Sometimes they're downright funny like this quote by Carrie Underwood.
It's inevitable that our little ones will become teens who don't think it's cool to hang out with mom, but all hope isn't lost! A dog never loses sight of how much it loves being around you!
I haven't gotten the hang of catching the mythical 8 hours of sleep, but I'm still pursuing it too! Care to join me?
When someone figures this out, please tell me. Sleep training seems like it's only beginning to work on me 🤣.
Strollers shouldn't be complicated, but that doesn't stop them from causing moms and dads to sweat.
Thoughtful Parenting Quotes
Wanting the best for your child seems to come with the territory of being a mom.
Teaching your kids about racism isn't a bad thing. It helps them understand that everyone isn't treated fairly based on their race or the color of their skin.
A mom's arms has the power to soothe aches and pains no matter if they're real or imagined.
Parenting books exist, but experience is always the best teacher.
Moms are always learning as much as their kids are.
This is by far one of my favorite parenting quotes because it helps reminds moms that we're human. We're rewarded for putting everyone else first, but it's not realistic to assume moms will never experience burnout.
Advice-Filled Parenting Quotes
Don't be in such a rush to get everything 'right.'
You know your kids better than anyone else so lean into that exclusive insight.
I'm still learning this, but there's truth to it.
This is one of those parenting quotes that makes me want to cry because I'm guilty of thinking I'm supposed to know everything.
Perfect moms don't exist.
Remember what Dory from Finding Nemo said: "Just keep swimming."
Manuals can help a lot, but don't let them make you feel like you're failing.
More Parenting Quotes
An adoptive mom is still a mother.
Even Oprah Winfrey agrees that moms who aren't biologically related to their kids are equally important!
Which of these parenting quotes did you resonate with? Let us know in the comments
Lead image viaVlada Karpovich/Pexels
