The Best U.S. Cities For The Ultimate Girlfriend Getaway

A getaway is always a good idea, especially when it’s with your best friends. Traveling together is one of the best ways to bond, create core memories, and explore new destinations with your favorite people. Whether you’re chasing adventure, craving relaxation, soaking up culture, or dancing the night away, we’ve got you covered. These U.S. cities offer the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable trip, no matter your vibe. From milestone birthdays to bachelorette weekends to overdue reunions, these spots are ready to host your next great girlfriend getaway.
Here are seven cities to plan your next girlfriend getaway.
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
Sunshine and good times are always on tap in South Florida. Beyond the obvious beaches and clubs, this cultural melting pot offers up a vibrant arts scene and a exceptional food lineup. For those looking to relax on the beach with a book in hand and the sound of waves in the background, the Pelican Grand Beach Resort, a Noble House Resort, is a budget-friendly gem in Fort Lauderdale that doesn’t skimp on perks: a private beachfront, an ocean-view spa, and breezy porch dining that feels straight out of a postcard.
Plan a spa day at Pure Spa, where you can choose from deep-tissue, hot stone, prenatal, or sports massages. My treatment honestly rivaled the best massages I’ve had back home in California — it was that good. Afterward, slip into the relaxation room, sink into a cozy egg chair, and sip a glass of bubbly while you gaze out over the ocean. For dinner, put on your warm-weather best and head to OCEAN2000 for fine dining with an ocean view.
Chef Steve Mendez brings Caribbean-inspired flavors to the menu. Start with oysters or tropical ceviche from the Raw Bar, move on to a land or sea entrée (the Seafood Risotto is a must), and don’t miss the homemade popovers. End on a sweet note with their decadent carrot cake. During your stay, don’t miss the water taxi through Millionaires Island, ending with a stroll (and a bite) along Las Olas Avenue.
Miami, just 40 minutes away, brings the perfect mix of beaches and nightlife. Book a room at EAST Miami, home to the Sugar rooftop, and stay in the heart of bustling Brickell near hot spots like Sexy Fish and Gekkō. Or, opt for Coconut Grove’s Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, surrounded by shops, restaurants, and bars, including the lively Regatta Grove.
Regardless of where you decide to rest your head at night, no BFF trip to Miami should be complete without a visit to Wynwood and Design District. Visit the galleries and snap pictures for the ‘gram in Wynwood and don’t forget to swing by Fireman Derek's Bake Shop for a sweet treat, before heading to Design District for shopping and later dinner at Mandolin Aegean Bistro — a Greek restaurant that’ll have you feeling like you’re in Mamma Mia!.
If brunch is on the itinerary, look no further than the Little Hen in Midtown Miami. With its Instagram-worthy decor, drinks and dishes, it’s one of the cutest spots to brunch at. Just note, you’ll want to make a reservation and adhere to the restaurant's “smart chic dress code.” While in the area, you can mosey on over to Lagniappe, a jazz club and wine garden that has live music every night.
New York City
In the words of Taylor Swift, “It's been waitin' for you!” New York City is a destination for the arts, nightlife, shopping and foodies, so there is an abundance of options for you and your crew to do, see and eat. Book a hotel, there is no shortage of them — but the PUBLIC Hotel, The Standard, High Line or Moxy NYC Chelsea are great ones — and hit the ground running.
Frolic in Central Park, wander the Metropolitan Museum of Art, cycle along the Hudson River Greenway or window shop on Fifth Avenue. Theater fans will want to see what shows are playing on Broadway or queue for Marie’s Crisis, where you can belt out showtunes in the West Village.
While in an empire state of mind, you’ll obviously want to wine and dine. The Nines, The Happiest Hour, The Blond, Oscar Wilde, the Broken Shaker and Nubeluz are among spots that should be on your list for drinks, along with the seasonal bar Grand Banks, which is a summer must. Satisfy your stomach with meals at Emilio's Ballato, Café Chelsea and Pastis, or if you need a quick bite, then a slice of Joe's Pizza or taco from Los Tacos No. 1 are just the ticket.
Depending on what time of year you’re planning to visit New York, you can check out different markets like the Bryant Park Winter Village during the holidays, or Smorgasburg during the warmer months. No matter the season, the Big Apple is ripe and waiting for you to take a bite out of it with your BFFs!
Phoenix, AZ
If wellness or adventure is your journey, then Phoenix is the destination. Gather your spa-loving, adventurous or golf-playing crew and travel to the urban oasis in the Sonoran Desert.
Seeking an escape to nature? Go hiking at Pinnacle Peak Park, Papago Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park or Camelback Mountain. There’s also horseback riding in the Sonoran Desert. Cave Creek Trail Rides, established in 1999, offers guided trail rides, giving you a “true western experience!”
After being outdoors, retreat inside and unwind with a spa treatment. There are a number of spa resorts in the area, including the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Arizona Biltmore Resort, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia and the Royal Palms Resort and Spa, to name a few.
Golf buddies in Phoenix will find multiple courses to practice their swings. The city owns and operates five 18-hole championship courses and three nine-hole courses. Pending when you’re in town, fairway fans can try to score tickets to tournaments like the PGA TOUR Champions' Charles Schwab Cup Championship, or the PGA TOUR’s WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale.
All the activity and, hey, even relaxation can make you work up an appetite. Satiate it at James Beard Award-winning Virtu Honest Craft, The Arrogant Butcher, Different Pointe of View and Vincent on Camelback.
Dallas-Ft. Worth
They say everything is bigger in Texas, so get ready for some Texas-sized fun. Between the shopping and the restaurants, there are plenty of reasons for you and your pals to pack your bags and flock to the Lone Star State. The Fairmont Dallas and the Thompson Dallas hotels are both in the heart of downtown, close to the Dallas Museum of Art for art lovers, and near the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza for the history buffs.
South of downtown you and your crew can explore the Bishop Arts District, an “eclectic neighborhood” with restaurants and shops. You can also engage in retail therapy at the Galleria Dallas and Highland Park Village, both of which are premier shopping destinations.The latter is also home to Elizabeth Chambers’ BIRD Bakery, a must for anyone with a sweet tooth–be sure to order a “southern red velvet” cupcake!
Craving something savory? Head on over to Las Palmas Tex-Mex for Mexican cuisine, Pecan Lodge for BBQ or the farm-to-table restaurant Sundown at Granada. End your nights at the cozy cocktail bar Parliament or drop by the Midnight Rambler, a cocktail lounge inside of the Joule Hotel.
In need of a little R&R? You and your pals can splurge on a stay at Bowie House in Fort Worth. The luxury hotel is described as an “imaginative and bold urban retreat, where cowboys and cattle once roamed.” Indulge in self-care at the hotel’s full service spa, said to be inspired by the outdoors, or book one of the available experiences.
So, saddle up and plan your trip to Texas.
San Francisco
San Francisco is making a comeback (and honestly, for locals it never left). Rent an airbnb in one of the picturesque neighborhoods like the Marina or Noe Valley, or stay at the sustainably designed 1 Hotel San Francisco on the east side of town along the Embarcadero. The view of the Ferry Building and Bay Bridge from our room was spectacular and there are so many yummy bites at the Ferry Building, you can't go wrong. This biophilic-inspired hotel delivers an elevated, cozy decor (with a rooftop spa) in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city. It's a hidden gem away from the touristy hotel district.
Renting a car will make it easier to get around and check out sites like the Golden Gate Bridge, the "Painted Ladies" at Alamo Square (channel Full House, anyone?), and Alcatraz (the tour is actually fascinating). While on the ferry, pop by Sausalito for waterside lunch at Scoma's of Sausalito for fresh seafood and a view of the San Francisco skyline, or Suzette, a cute French bistro across the street.
Grab your besties for a breathtaking coastal hike along Land's End Trail for stunning views of the Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Start at the old Cliff House and spot the famous Sutro Baths and end at the Palace of Legion of Honor. Given the city’s proximity to wine country, you can also road trip to Napa for a day to visit wineries like Bella Union Winery or Ashes & Diamonds, and enjoy a meal at the charming Acacia House. On the way from SF to North Bay, reserve your spot at Muir Woods for an amazing hike through the redwoods.
The San Francisco Playhouse is a great night out to the theatre, or Cobb's Comedy Club for big laughs. Enjoy a cocktail and Peruvian bites at the Kaiyo rooftop bar too. With friends by your side, you’re sure to feel golden in the Golden State.
