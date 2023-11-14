45 Inspirational Quotes To Remind You You're Right Where You Need To Be
It's easier than it should be to feel like we're behind in life, but recognizing the progress we've made or appreciating where we are can make a huge difference about how we see ourselves. Maybe you need to take an entire 24 hours to rest, unfollow someone on Instagram who you compare yourself to, or add some inspiration into your everyday.
These inspirational quotes will leave you feeling ready to tackle the day or remind you that you're not alone. Copy them into your journal, leave them on your wall with sticky notes, or write them on your mirror with a dry-erase marker for some daily inspo. Check out our 43 Self-Love Quotes To Give Your Soul Some TLC, 40 Positive Affirmations To Boost Your Mood, and 65 Creativity Quotes That Will Inspire You In 2023 for more inspiration!
"Believe you can and you're halfway there." You're your biggest cheerleader — besides us :).
"It's okay to take a break." Whether your brain, your body, or your soul needs a break, don't be afraid to prioritize what you need!
"Name a thing that brings you joy." Once you start taking note of everything you love about life, you won't be able to stop.
"Don't count the days. Make the days count." Don't forget that every day is different, and every day is special.
"Never let fear make decisions for you." Fear is a liar!!!
"It's okay to grieve the loss of what you're letting go of, too." Change can be really hard, and that's okay.
"Girl, stop saying sorry." Go after what you want, and don't apologize for it!
"Exist loudly." Your personality is beautiful, and it deserves to be on display.
"Setbacks are a setup for your comeback." Difficulties are frustrating, but they might be the stepping stone you needed in the first place.
"Note to self: there is more to life than checking boxes." Life isn't about what you do, it's about what you experience — and who you experience it with.
"Today, I choose me." Let *today* be the day you stop putting your dreams on the back burner!
"Rest is the bridge between imagination and manifestation." Prioritize your dreams...literally. 😴
"Encouraging someone to be their authentic self is the loudest way to love them." Love is just as much about action as it is words.
"If it's beyond your control, let it go and give your mind some space." Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and move forward.
"Doubt your self-doubt." Don't stand in your own way!
"If it makes you happy, it doesn't have to make sense to others." No one will have the same path as you, and that's a good thing!
"Be gentle with yourself. You're doing the best you can." If you wouldn't say something harsh to a friend, don't say it to yourself.
"Owning up to your vulnerabilities is a form of strength." Being honest isn't weak.
"Good things are coming your way." Believe it! Say it! Remember it!
"Think it. Want it. Get it." This sounds like a job for our Vision Board!
"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." We know it's tough, but stretching yourself will only lead to growth.
"Happiness is letting go of what you think your life is suppose to look like and celebrating it for everything it is." Comparison is the thief of joy — focus on what you love about your life instead!
"You can be a good person with a kind heart and still say no." Prioritizing your needs doesn't mean you don't love others!
"You are capable of amazing things." Enough said.
"You will do great things despite your anxiety." Just put one foot in front of the other.
"Let the summer-to-fall transition be your reminder that change can be beautiful." Change is scary, but it's part of the cycle of life. How incredible is it that it can be beautiful, too?!
"You are the author of your own story. If you don't like where this chapter is going, it's ok to start a new one." We all need a reminder that it's never too late for a fresh start.
"The day you plant the seed is not the day you eat the fruit." Don't confuse rest with standing still — you can't always see growth.
"Self-care means learning to rest when you want to quit." We frequently need a reminder that rest does not equate weakness.
"Don't let yesterday take up too much of today." Leave the past in the past.
"Be kinder to yourself and celebrate the little wins." Progress doesn't have to mean one giant leap every day — it can be lots of little steps one after the other.
"You are the author of your story." You've got major main character energy.
"Feel like we could all use a collective deep breath RN." Don't forget that you're not alone, even when you feel like you are.
"Every second you spend focused on someone else could be time spent nurturing yourself." The grass might be greener on the other side of the fence, but when was the last time you watered yours?
"If yesterday was heavy, it's okay to put it down." Don't carry weight you don't need with you.
"Give yourself some credit for the days you made it through when you thought you couldn't." Resilient, persistent, and courageous — that's you!
"Stop taking directions from people who never got where you're going." Be intentional with the people you let speak into your life.
"Fall Reset Affirmations:
- I love the process of becoming who I am
- I choose to let go of what no longer serves me
- I disconnect from the noise around me
- I am ready to embrace new patterns
- I give myself permission to rest and enjoy the life I've built."
You don't have to wait for the new year for a reset.
"Setting boundaries is cool." Don't forget that "no" is a full sentence.
"Life is too short to spend time planted somewhere you're no longer growing." Change can be scary but so can staying the same.
"Friendly reminder to take care of yourself even when you're tired." This is a super-important inspirational quote because taking care of yourself means you can take better care of others.
"Difficult does not mean impossible." You're *way* more capable than you give yourself credit for.
"It's a beautiful day to be proud of all the progress you've made." We're proud of you — you should be, too.
"Be the reason someone feels included, welcomed, supported, safe, and valued." You might be the only kindness someone knows.
"Even a bad day is just 24 hours." We always need a reminder that bad days won't last forever.
