Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

new october movies
Movies

13 New October Movies That Will Get You In The Mood For Halloween

DSW birkenstocks
Trends and Inspo

10 Birkenstocks From DSW That Are So Perfect For Fall

challengers
Movies

Where To Stream 'Challengers' With Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, & Mike Faist

sophie baek yerin ha
Celebrity News

'Bridgerton' Star Yerin Ha Praises Showrunner Jess Brownell For This "Empowering" Character Change

Trending Stories

movies
Movies

13 New October Movies That Will Get You In The Mood For Halloween

shoes
Trends and Inspo

10 Birkenstocks From DSW That Are So Perfect For Fall

movie
Movies

Where To Stream 'Challengers' With Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, & Mike Faist

bridgerton
Celebrity News

'Bridgerton' Star Yerin Ha Praises Showrunner Jess Brownell For This "Empowering" Character Change