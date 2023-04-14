Penn Badgley and Adam Brody Talk All Things “Gossip Girl” and Leighton Meester on "Podcrushed"
We are still haunted by the fact that Gossip Girl is over (even the reboot 😩), but at least we can still hear from our fave group of Upper East Siders.Podcrushed, a podcast hosted by Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari, welcomed actor Adam Brody on their most recent episode. Brody, whom you may know from The O.C., Shazam! and Fleishman is in Trouble, also happens to be married to Leighton Meester, AKA the one and only Blair Waldorf, Badgley’s former Gossip Girl castmate.
Funny enough, GG characters Dan Humphrey and Blair Waldorf have a brief fling in the show, and Badgley and Brody share a striking resemblance to one another, which Badgley jokes about during the episode.
Brody admits he was “smitten instantly” with his now-wife after seeing her and the rest of the GG cast come through Canter’s, a Los Angeles deli Brody frequented.
The duo didn’t date until several years after their first introduction, but Brody was certainly crushing on Meester, despite her remaining "elusive" and "aloof." His recounting of their love story goes against everything that Meester’s shared about their relationship's origin, but Brody stands by it — and apparently has receipts. 👀
"I couldn't get a total read because, even though she professes to have been interested in me and all those things, not only did she not pursue that, I mean, she was perfectly willing to let that never happen,” Brody added. "Yeah, she was perfectly willing to let that message in the bottle return to sea at several points.”
Awww! We absolutely love seeing people in love – I mean, it’s just so precious. Hopefully we’ll see more of Brody and Meester together, and hear more from Badgley in the future — we’ll definitely keep an eye out for all things You!
Listen to Podcrushed on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
