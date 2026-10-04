PBS period drama Miss Scarlet is coming to an end with season 7. The series is premiering this November, and the team is preparing to say goodbye.

“Making Miss Scarlet has been the greatest joy of my professional career. Every stage of this beautiful show - from the writing, filming, editing and finally it reaching the screen - it has taken a whole village," creator and writer Rachael New says in a press release. "It has been a collaborative and beautiful experience. I’m very proud of how the final season plays out and the story we tell for Eliza. It’s a wrench to say goodbye to a character that I have lived and breathed for all these years, but Eliza will forever be with me whether on screen or off.”

Here's everything you need to know about Miss Scarlet season 7, including the cast and release date.

'Miss Scarlet' is the detective period drama you'll want to binge watch in one sitting! After six seasons of detective work, Eliza (Kate Phillips) is juggling work and life (which must be a universal experience, no matter what time period you're in). In the final installment, she realizes that her newfound love also comes with a lot of challenges she never expected. Now, not only is she dealing with friends and colleagues, she's also dealing with a brand new crime boss. "What a journey this has been. Miss Scarlet has been one of thegreatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creatingsuch a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza," star Kate Phillips says. "It’s been a privilege to work on ashow crafted with so much love and dedication and as we prepare to say goodbye, I’mso proud of what we’ve achieved and the memories we’ve made. Thank you to everyonewho has supported us — I can’t wait to share the farewell Miss Scarlet deserves.” The new episodes were filmed in Serbia, so we're definitely in for some beautiful shots.

And the 'Miss Scarlet' season 7 cast is unbeatable. Netflix The cast of Miss Scarlet includes Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light), Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Forsytes), Paul Bazely (The Sister), Tim Chipping (Troy), Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Cordelia Bugeja, and Ansu Kabia. You can watch the show when it premieres on November 29, 2026. It'll be here before you know it!

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