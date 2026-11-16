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Simple video tutorials for wrapping boxes, tiny gifts, round presents, and more.

11 Easy Wrapping Paper Hacks for Presents of Every Shape

Superkitina/Unsplash

By Chloe Williams​Nov 16, 2026

Chloe Williams​

Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Wrapping gifts can be unnecessarily difficult at times, with all the ribbon, tape, and wrapping paper that you have to deal with all at the same time. Even when you know how to do it, it can be hard to actually make it look good! So instead of just telling you ideas for keeping your gifts looking sharp, we thought we'd show you with these 11 hacks you can try this holiday season. Whether your gifts are all strangely shaped or unexpected sizes, we have all the different gift-wrapping hacks you need to make sure every single present you're delivering looks as good on the outside as it does inside the box. The good news is that if you already have wrapping paper supplies, you don't need to add too many things to your kit; these hacks make use of what you already own!

Check out these wrapping paper hacks for 2026!

Wrapping 101

@jessicahaizman TikTok · Jessica Haizman

If you're new to wrapping gifts and are looking for some tips, just break the process down into step by step instructions. From taping to folding to how to tie a ribbon, you'll get the hang of wrapping in no time!

How To Make A Paper Bow

@lizluxehome TikTok · Liz 🧿

If you have some extra paper lying around from previously wrapped gifts, you can turn it into a bow with a little bit of cutting and some hot glue. Tiny, cute, and it matches the rest of the gift perfectly.

How To Wrap Round Gifts

@lenniamc TikTok · LENNIA “Folding Queen 👑”

Give round or tubular gifts a festive flair by cutting slits in the wrapping paper. That way you can fold the same sheet in a bunch of different directions without ripping it!

How To Wrap Tiny Things

@lenniamc TikTok · LENNIA “Folding Queen 👑”

For those gifts that are too small for regular boxes, try your hand at making your own box with a piece of paper and some tape. Pretty soon, you'll have enough gift bags for all your tiny trinkets!

Make A Gift Bag Out Of Wrapping Paper

@lenniamc TikTok · LENNIA “Folding Queen 👑”

There are tons of gifts that we just jam into boxes because we don't know how else to wrap them, but next time you're in that situation, consider making your own gift bag instead of trying to figure out how to wrap it.

What To Do When You're Out Of Paper

@lizluxehome TikTok · Liz 🧿

For those instances where you realize you don't have enough paper, never fear. Just turn your gift diagonally, and continue wrapping like normal! You'll end up with a perfect gift without having to use up any unnecessary paper. Best wrapping paper hack ever.

DIY Your Own Paper

@artisticpaintingstudio TikTok · Artistic Painting Studio

To make your gifts stand out from the rest, DIY your own paper! Just grab some paint and rollers to turn some plain paper into something beautiful. Not only will everyone will love the design, but also the effort you put into it.

Measure Your Paper Needs Accurately

With all the gifts you have to wrap this holiday season, you definitely don't want to waste paper. This hack will give you an idea of how much you actually need depending on the size of your gift.

Braid Your Paper

@casitaideas TikTok · Mariana

You don't need any extra paper to create this look, all you have to do is fold the paper up the front instead of at the sides. Once you have the braided effect, just stick some festive trinkets into the folds for some extra gifts!

Seal And Stamp Your Gift

@giftwrappinglove Visit TikTok to discover videos!

We love how this wrapping paper hack, with a ribbon and wax seal, makes your gift look like a letter. You can mix and match materials to create the perfect color scheme and customize it to your recipient's favorite shades!

Safely Store Your Paper For Next Year

@tanyahomeinspo TikTok · Tanya Mukendi

To keep your rolls from ripping or separating, keep the wrapping paper closed with a toilet paper roll. You can hide the cardboard with extra wrapping paper and voilà!

Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our newsletter for more wrapping paper and holiday inspiration!

This post has been updated.

tiktokwrapping paperholidaychristmas giftholiday giftgift

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