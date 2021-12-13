11 TikTok Wrapping Paper Hacks That Make Wrapping Presents An Art Form
Wrapping presents can be unnecessarily difficult at times, with all the ribbon, tape, and wrapping paper that you have to deal with all at the same time. Even when you know how to do it, it can be hard to actually make it look good! So instead of just telling you ideas for keeping your gifts looking sharp, we thought we'd show you with these 11 hacks found on TikTok.
Wrapping 101
@jessicahaizman
Crease well & pull tight! 🎁 #wrapping #wrappingpresents #christmascountdown #christmastiktok #jessicahaizman #howtowrapapresent #giftwrapidea
If you're new to wrapping gifts and are looking for some tips, just break the process down into step by step instructions. From taping to folding to how to tie a ribbon, you'll get the hang of wrapping in no time!
How To Wrap Tiny Things
@lenniamc
Reply to @v.iiiiii.c How to wrap super small gifts IB: @Kim #wrappinggifts #wrappinghacks #wrappingpresents #giftswrapping
For those gifts that are too small for regular boxes, try your hand at making your own box with a piece of paper and some tape. Pretty soon, you'll have enough gift bags for all your tiny trinkets!
How To Wrap Round Gifts
@lenniamc
Reply to @allureelements How to wrap a round gift #wrappinghacks #wrappinggifts #wrappingpresentschallenge
Give round or tubular gifts a festive flair by cutting slits in the wrapping paper. That way you can fold the same sheet in a bunch of different directions without ripping it!
Measure Your Paper Needs Accurately
@lizluxehome
Reply to @loraske I hope this helps! #howtowrapapresent #howtowrap #wrappingtips #wrappinghacks #luxehome
With all the gifts you have to wrap this holiday season, you definitely don't want to waste paper. This hack will give you an idea of how much you actually need depending on the size of your gift.
DIY Your Own Paper
@artisticpaintingstudio
Custom Wrapping Paper 😍 #craftingtiktok #craftingtutorials #diyprojects🛠 #christmaswrappingpaper #customwrappingpaper #christmastiktokfyp #holidaytiktoktime #wrappingpaperhacks #tiktokholidays
To make your gifts stand out from the rest, DIY your own paper! Just grab some paint and rollers to turn some plain paper into something beautiful. Not only will everyone will love the design, but also the effort you put into it.
What To Do When You're Out Of Paper
@lizluxehome
Not enough wrapping paper? #wrappinggifts #wrappingtips #wrappinghacks #allwrappedup #lizluxehome
For those instances where you realize you don't have enough paper, never fear. Just turn your gift diagonally, and continue wrapping like normal! You'll end up with a perfect gift without having to use up any unnecessary paper.
How To Make A Paper Bow
@lizluxehome
Wrapping paper bow! #wrappinghacks #easydiys #wrappingchristmaspresents #allwrappedup #lizluxehome
If you have some extra paper lying around from previously wrapped gifts, you can turn it into a bow with a little bit of cutting and some hot glue. Tiny, cute, and it matches the rest of the gift perfectly.
Make A Gift Bag Out Of Wrapping Paper
@lenniamc
How to wrap an oddly shaped gift #wrappingpresents #giftwrapping #lifehackstiktok
There are tons of gifts that we just jam into boxes because we don't know how else to wrap them, but next time you're in that situation, consider making your own gift bag instead of trying to figure out how to wrap it.
Braid Your Paper
@casitaideas
Day 1 🤩 #MacysGiftTok #giftwrapidea #holidayhome #christmashome #giftwrappinghack #wrappingpresents #wrappingpaper
You don't need any extra paper to create this look, all you have to do is fold the paper up the front instead of at the sides. Once you have the braided effect, just stick some festive trinkets into the folds for some extra gifts!
Seal And Stamp Your Gift
@giftwrappinglove
Double Kimono Gift Wrapping Tutorial (Short version. Please find original in YouTube link.) #gifts #giftwrapping#giftwrappingideas #giftwrappinghacks
We love how this wrapping hack, with a ribbon and wax seal, makes your gift look like a letter. You can mix and match materials to create the perfect color scheme and customize it to your recipient's favorite shades!
Safely Store Your Paper For Next Year
@tanyahomeinspo
Genius Christmas Hack 🎄 #christmashack #christmasideas #wrappingpaper #christmascountdown #tanyahomeinspo #christmastiktok
To keep your rolls from ripping or separating, keep the wrapping paper closed with a toilet paper roll. You can hide the cardboard with extra wrapping paper and voilà!
