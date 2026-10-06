Add these to your watchlist ASAP.
7 Steamy Period Drama Romance Shows to Watch While Waiting for 'Bridgerton' Season 5
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Can barely wait for Bridgerton season 5? You're not alone. I can't wait to press play on the new episodes of the hit Netflix show, but until then, these will totally fill the void. My favorite thing about period dramas, in addition to the costumes of course, is seeing what kinds of relationships blossom. Romance within a different genre always ends up being the best because it feels like there's less pressure for the love story to be the central vehicle for storytelling. That's why the relationships in these period drama romance shows are some of my favorites.
Here are the best period drama romance shows to binge watch this weekend.
Start Watching The Other Bennet Sister on BritBox
James Pardon/BritBox
This Pride and Prejudice sequel series follows outcast Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri) as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery in London...and might just fall in love along the way. With a handsome stranger and herself! The best news is there's a Christmas special coming oh so soon.
Start Watching The Forsytes on PBS
PBS
This family drama follows multiple generations of the Forsyte family, who lives in Victorian London. They work in the world of stocks and investments, and as the world changes around them, their lives are also changing as they begin fall in love.
Start Watching The Gilded Age on HBO Max
HBO
This period drama romance show isn't just a romance show, but the relationships are definitely one of my favorite parts. The Gilded Age takes us into 1800s New York and explores the tension between new money and old money. There are quite a few characters, so check out the family tree breakdowns!
Obsessed with Period Romances?
Netflix
Get our curated list of upcoming Regency releases, book-to-screen adaptations, and steamy watch guides delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Start Watching The Buccaneers on Apple TV
Apple TV
We're hopping across the pond for The Buccaneers, which finds a group of American girls infiltrating British high society. It's fun, it's edgy, and they're adding The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley to the cast! Plus there are some killer love triangles.
Start Watching Bridgerton on Netflix
Netflix
Bridgerton might as well be the blueprint for contemporary period drama romance shows, and before long we'll finally get season 5! Every season follows a different child in the Bridgerton family as they fall in love in Regency England.
Start Watching Downton Abbey on BritBox
PBS/Masterpiece
Downton Abbey takes the same family drama approach that a lot of these period dramas do, and it opens when the heir to the Crawford family dies on the Titanic, and distant cousin Matthew (Dan Stevens) comes in to save the day — and maybe sweep eldest daughter Mary (Michelle Dockery) off her feet.
Start Watching 1923 on Paramount+
Emerson Miller/Paramount+
My personal favorite part of this Yellowstone prequel is the love story between Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) and Spencer (Brandon Sklenar). Trust me, they're one of the best couples in any Taylor Sheridan project!
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more period drama romance shows you can't miss. Finished this list? Read next: 16 Period Dramas To Watch While You Wait For The Gilded Age.
This post has been updated.