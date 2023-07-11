How To Create A Personal Brand, According To Reality TV Stars Like Kristin Cavallari
It may seem like a distant memory, but there was once a time beforereality TV took over our TV screens. Nowadays, feels as if it's always been around — and judging from its sustained staying power, it will likely continue to be. Beyond its entertainment value, the genre creates pathways for everyday people to use the exposure and popularity as a jumping off point for entrepreneurship.
In recognition of these talented individuals who continue to parlay reality TV into big business, Chase Ink Business Premier brought together a panel of notable entrepreneurs who have boosted their personal brands through the platform.
Image via Chase Ink
Hosted at NeueHouse in New York, the gathering featured an impressive roster, including:
- Kristin Cavallari, Founder ofUncommon James, as seen on MTV's Laguna Beach and E's Very Cavallari
- Emma Grede, Co-Founder of Good American, Skims, andSafely, as seen on ABC's Shark Tank
- Wombi Rose, Founder of Lovepop, as seen on ABC's Shark Tank
- Pernell Cezar, Founder of BLK & Bold, as seen on Revolt's Bet On Black
From stories of success to pitfalls they had to navigate, the panelists discussed how their transition from the silver screen catalyzed their entrepreneurial journeys. They also provided tangible advice for aspiring creators looking to follow in their footsteps. Read on for the most salient tips we took away from the discussion:
Image via Chase Ink
1. Start small and build momentum.
All of the panelists agreed that when starting out, it's important to focus on one thing at a time and work your way up from there. Cezar recalled his humble roots starting BLK & Bold in his garage, and ultimately establishing his product line as the first Black-owned nationally distributed coffee brand.
"It was validating that from the garage, independent shops reached out on social media," said Cezar. "From there, we had to get a commercial license and actually have a cash flow model. Then, we had to build a thesis on our product. We had corporate clients that we knew we wanted to build our brand towards, so can we finance our way to do that? It was all of these baby steps along the way, including looking at how to sell, finance and use credit cards from a cash flow standpoint."
Image via Chase Ink
2. Know your customers' needs.
Grede reiterated the importance of customer insight when building a business, and that one must understand their target audience before rolling out any product or service. "I think of it like I am the customer, like I am the girl. I know what kind of knickers I want to wear. I know that I don't want to alter my jeans. I feel like I am constantly creating for myself and I know what I want to pay for it and I know how I want it to feel. I think about myself as still the 17-year-old girl from East London, with no money, who wants real value for a thing. I want to wear those jeans like 1,700 times before I have to wash them because I don't want them to bag out. Having that at the forefront of my mind – all the time I'm solving for myself every day – I think keeps things very clear in what I'm doing and how I add value."
Image via Chase Ink
3. Capitalize on the moments that fuel your growth.
When asked about how he prepared for life after his stint on Shark Tank, Rose enthusiastically reflected on how it propelled his journey. "Building a business is always that pendulum between having too much demand and being able to satisfy it. I'm looking for demand, and I've got too much capacity," said Rose. "I think Shark Tank, in that sense, was just a really giant pendulum swing in that direction and fun and a little bit challenging to figure out, yeah, but it's a learning curve, right? I guess you just learn it straight out the gate. It's pretty amazing."
Image via Chase Ink
4. Leverage your platform to maximize your reach.
Through all of their TV appearances, each of the panelists had access to an engaged fanbase full of potential customers — an advantage they were not shy about allocating resources toward capitalizing on. Cavallari highlighted the power of social media for amplifying visibility and driving sales, and how she unapologetically leveraged her personal brand to feed her professional pursuits.
"I think the lines can be blurred. I think there's no reason why you specifically can't be the face of your brand in the beginning and the voice behind it. I mean, I actually think you should be, because people are buying into that lifestyle. You're selling them an idea, a feeling. If they have someone to connect to like you, that's what you need. You need that connection with your audience," said Cavallari.
The bottom line? When it comes to rocket launching your brand, you don't have to be a reality TV veteran — but these entrepreneurs have provided us with valuable lessons in how to leverage our platforms and channel creative energy into business ventures. With that, Chase Ink Business Premier is proud to salute the success of all those who continue to turn their visions into reality.
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up-to-date on all things entrepreneurship!
Header image via Chase Ink
Director, Marketing + Partnerships / Journalist at Brit + Co