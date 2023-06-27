Now That Scandoval Is Over, Here Are The Best Reality TV Shows To Watch Next
As Vanderpump Rules’s Scandoval drama draws to a close, we’re left with a gaping, reality TV-sized hole in our hearts. Fortunately, you have stumbled into an article written by a self-proclaimed reality TV buff who’s way too tuned in for her own good, so you know you’re in great hands.
While VPR is a fantastic show (and if you haven't watched the earlier seasons you absolutely should), there are so many other truly jaw-dropping shows to fill that gap in your TV programming schedule – at least until VPR returns in 2024.
Here are my favorite, must-watch, totally bingeable reality TV shows to fill your summer schedule with.
Love Island
I am not lying when I say that Love Island may be the greatest work of reality TV of all time. This show is absolute gold for anyone looking for some good ol’ drama mixed with sometimes inaudible accents (especially on the UK version) and best of all, L-O-V-E.With over 15 seasons across the world, you’re bound to get sucked into the painful narration and questionable actions by the Islanders. If you’re not sure where to start, I highly recommend entering the Love Island UK villa first, before heading east to Australia and finally swinging back to the US.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Ay ay, Captain! Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for its fourth season in the Mediterranean – and it’s the best one yet. With five current franchises of Below Deck, you’re probably wondering why this one is good enough to outrank the others. Let me lay it all out for you.
First off, this crew is probably the most attractive group of (nearly) all single people in Below Deck history – which inevitably leads to drama in itself. Additionally, season 4 welcomed back three series regulars (Chief Steward Daisy, First Officer Gary and Chief Engineer Colin), all of whom have been on the show for at least three years. Through the years, Gary and Colin developed a lifelong friendship, and strong friendships with Daisy, all of which have been turned around in a sort-of love triangle this year.
I won't reveal any more details – but it’s certainly a must-watch.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
IMO, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills made the Housewives franchise into what it is today. The show’s success gave way to even more Real Housewives series and Vanderpump Rules, so you already know it must be good.
The women of Beverly Hills are an interesting bunch, flexing their wealth and flair for the dramatic to create next-level TV. At the center of the 13 year franchise lies Kyle Richards, who, along with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, have created and destroyed friendships and familial relationships with other now-Bravolebrities like Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, and Dorit Kemsley, to name a few.
Start watching from the beginning and you’ll understand the nuances that make this series a success in no time – just in time for season 13’s premiere this fall.
Married At First Sight Australia
MAFS is drama, and drama isMAFS. In this series you’ll head down under to watch 8-12 couples who are – you guessed it – married at first sight. On a quest to find the love of their lives, the individuals are paired up by relationship experts and a clinical sexologist. We follow the pairs through their marriage, honeymoon and life post-wedding until they decide if they’ll live happily ever after.Honestly, I’m not sure why I prefer MAFS Australia over its US counterpart, but it’s the perfect mindless show to relax to.
Bachelor in Paradise
If you’re looking for a similar show to TheBachelor/Bachelorette with a bit more action, this is the one for you.
.TBH I’m not a Bachelor or Bachelorette girly, but I AM a BIP one. I would consider it a mix between Love Island and the Bachelor/Bachelorette, since contestants from the Bachelor franchise are given the opportunity to date whomever they want.
Bondi Rescue
Clearly I like Australian shows, because I couldn't help but include Bondi Rescue on this list. Dubbed “Australia’s real-life Baywatch,” the show (Which originally premiered in 2006, BTW!) follows the work of the elite professional Lifeguards who patrol Australia's busiest beach – Bondi Beach.
You may not think watching lifeguards run around on TV could be interesting – but oh boy it is. From IRL medical emergencies to saving struggling swimmers and (best of all) the relationships that form – this show’s got a bit of everything.
Real Housewives of Miami
Miami is – without a doubt – my FAVORITE Bravo franchise. Real friends, luxury living, plenty of Spanglish and drama, drama, DRAMA dominates this show. The women are strong and don't back down, which makes for incredible TV and hardcore fanbases.
